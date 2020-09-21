Viral Video: Humpback whale escapes crocodile-infested river in Australia after two weeks

"Thanks, I’ve had a whale of a time! Bye!" began the post, which gave details of the whale's journey. " (Source: Pixabay)

A humpback whale that was stuck in the waters of a crocodile-infested river in Australia has safely returned to the sea. The mammal escaped the East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park after being stranded there for over two weeks.

A video of the whale swimming across the river had gone viral on social media and prompted anxious reactions from netizens around the world. However, the Australian national park shared an update on their Facebook page, informing of the whale’s return.

“Thanks, I’ve had a whale of a time! Bye!” began the post, which gave details of the whale’s journey. “A humpback whale lost in the waters of Kakadu’s East Alligator River has safely left the park to hopefully continue its migration to Antarctica.”

“Experts believe it is the first time that humpbacks have entered the river, and they have been closely monitoring the whale since it and two others were discovered earlier this month,” the post said. According to CNN, three humpback whales entered the East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park, home to a large number of saltwater crocodiles. While two whales managed to return to the sea, one remained in the river.

While many expressed concern over the mammal’s safety, a BBC report said the humpback whale would not have been attacked by the crocodiles because of its size unless it became stranded in the shallow waters.

