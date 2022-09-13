scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Humpback whale ‘kisses’ boat. Watch video

While some users found the experience awesome, some others pointed out that the boat tilted and the whales might be stressed out.

humpback whale kisses boat, humpback whale, whale video, whale kisses boat, indian expressSet against the backdrop of deep blue waters, the actions of the whales give a visual treat.

Nature lovers can never get enough of watching animals relishing in their habitats. The joy of spotting gigantic whales in deep blue waters can be exhilarating.

Whale watchers in the Southern California coast were lucky enough to spot three humpback whales. Rendering an amazing experience for them, the whales were friendly and one of them even gave their boat a “kiss”. A video of the rare occurrence has surfaced online.

ALSO READ |Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US

The clip shared by ABC News shows the whale watchers staying on the left side of the boat, where the aquatic animals are spotted. As one of them rises high, the other one is seen approaching the boat and touching it with its face. While people inside the boat keenly watch the happenings, one of the whales is seen floating and spewing jets of water. Set against the backdrop of deep blue waters, the actions of the whales give a visual treat.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“These lucky whale watchers experienced an up-close encounter with three friendly humpbacks off the Southern California coast, with one of the creatures appearing to give their boat a ‘kiss’,” ABC captioned the clip.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

While some users found the experience awesome, some others pointed out that the boat tilted and the whales might be stressed out. A user commented, “Awesome experience but man that boat is rocking.” Another user wrote, “A KiSS?!?! They are STRESSED out!!!!” A third user commented, “Wow what an awesome experience.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:46:12 pm
Next Story

Sebi has no business to suggest IPO pricing of new-age tech firms: Chairperson Buch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement