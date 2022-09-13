Humpback whale ‘kisses’ boat. Watch video

Nature lovers can never get enough of watching animals relishing in their habitats. The joy of spotting gigantic whales in deep blue waters can be exhilarating.

Whale watchers in the Southern California coast were lucky enough to spot three humpback whales. Rendering an amazing experience for them, the whales were friendly and one of them even gave their boat a “kiss”. A video of the rare occurrence has surfaced online.

The clip shared by ABC News shows the whale watchers staying on the left side of the boat, where the aquatic animals are spotted. As one of them rises high, the other one is seen approaching the boat and touching it with its face. While people inside the boat keenly watch the happenings, one of the whales is seen floating and spewing jets of water. Set against the backdrop of deep blue waters, the actions of the whales give a visual treat.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“These lucky whale watchers experienced an up-close encounter with three friendly humpbacks off the Southern California coast, with one of the creatures appearing to give their boat a ‘kiss’,” ABC captioned the clip.

While some users found the experience awesome, some others pointed out that the boat tilted and the whales might be stressed out. A user commented, “Awesome experience but man that boat is rocking.” Another user wrote, “A KiSS?!?! They are STRESSED out!!!!” A third user commented, “Wow what an awesome experience.”