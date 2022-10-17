Humpback whale emerges from sea, almost lands on fisherfolks’ boat. Watch video

A father-son duo who ventured on a fishing trip in New Jersey, US, to catch bass and tuna were left terrified after a humpback whale breached beside their boat on October 12. A news report said the whale quickly crashed back into the water.

A clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows several small fish jumping out of the sea and a giant whale emerging in their midst. It almost lands on the boat and falls back into the ocean.

Zach Piller, 23, the son, managed to capture the clip and is heard screaming out of shock. Excited over recording the unusual incident, he says, “Got that on video.”

Watch the video here:

Piller was quoted as saying by NBC News that small fish are abundant and nearshore this time of the year, attracting whales and other animals that eat them. “The weather was exceptionally nice Wednesday, with the high above 70 degrees and the water calm and glassy,” he added.

Eric Otjen, vice-president of the SeaWorld theme park in San Diego, California, told NBC News that it was possible the mammal was engaging in bubble-net feeding, in which humpback whales dive below a school of fish, blow bubbles in a circle around them to act as a virtual net, and then head for the surface, mouths open, to scoop up the fish.

In July, a video went viral on social media showing a whale hitting a fishing boat and briefly submerging it by landing on the vessel. The incident reportedly took place at White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts. No injuries were reported and reports said whales were frequently spotted in the area.