Twitter account claims humans can outrun T-Rex, sparks hilarious reactions online

While many shared memes and jokes to the statement, others even shared short clips from the Jurassic Park movies, as their responses.

If you have ever wondered who would win a race between a human and a T-Rex Dinosaur, a Twitter account has come up with an answer to it, prompting various reactions and memes online.

A Twitter account named UberFacts on April 6 claimed that an average human adult would be able to outrun a T-Rex, setting the microblogging site abuzz with hilarious reactions.

The average human adult would be able to outrun a T. rex — UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 5, 2021

The tweet even drew a response from the Jurassic World Twitter account, saying “Challenge accepted”.

While many shared memes and jokes on the post, others even shared short clips from the Jurassic Park movies, as their responses. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This is true. I’ve done it many times. 🏃♂️🦖 — Rʏᴀɴ (@R7Y9A2N6) April 6, 2021

Amazing knowledge thank you — NeoReach (@NeoReach) April 6, 2021

Oh thank god. I worried about this. — Deb (@imadurl) April 5, 2021

That’s not what I saw in Jurassic Park 🤔 — Mystiic Khalifa 🥥 (@MystiicKhalifa) April 5, 2021

I’ve watched 5 movies that say otherwise — Darixidor (@Darixidor) April 6, 2021

I’ll stick to my chosen time travel place THANKS — room temp chicken (@kingnuggz) April 5, 2021

True. I raced one at the museum once. It was a photo finish but I got the best of him. — Drew Deffenbaugh (@DrewDeffenbaugh) April 5, 2021

T-Rex:

And I took that personally 😤 pic.twitter.com/pa8vl8Ztjv — Sanju_sketches (@shah_saphira) April 6, 2021

I am slow as shit, I’m dead pic.twitter.com/1MjEVocaaX — Van Lieu (@Van_lieu) April 5, 2021

Not the average human adult in America — drew monik (@m0nick) April 5, 2021

Apparently, contrary to popular belief, the species Tyrannosaurus cannot actually outrun humans. As per an article in National Geographic, the giant lizard is not known for its speed and is restricted to only brisk walking.

According to palaeontologist William Sellers from the University of Manchester and his colleagues, T-Rex probably could only reach around 12 miles an hour which is way less than the world’s fastest human, who clocks in around 27 miles an hour. Any faster and the animal would have shattered its bones.