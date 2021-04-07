scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Twitter account claims humans can outrun T-Rex, sparks hilarious reactions online

A Twitter account named UberFacts on April 6 claimed that an average human adult would be able to outrun a T. Rex, setting the microblogging site abuzz with hilarious reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 4:23:29 pm
T Rex and human race, Race between T Rex and human, Humans outrun T Rex Dinosaur, Humans and dinosaur running race, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many shared memes and jokes to the statement, others even shared short clips from the Jurassic Park movies, as their responses.

If you have ever wondered who would win a race between a human and a T-Rex Dinosaur, a Twitter account has come up with an answer to it, prompting various reactions and memes online.

The tweet even drew a response from the Jurassic World Twitter account, saying “Challenge accepted”.

While many shared memes and jokes on the post, others even shared short clips from the Jurassic Park movies, as their responses. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Apparently, contrary to popular belief, the species Tyrannosaurus cannot actually outrun humans. As per an article in National Geographic, the giant lizard is not known for its speed and is restricted to only brisk walking.

According to palaeontologist William Sellers from the University of Manchester and his colleagues, T-Rex probably could only reach around 12 miles an hour which is way less than the world’s fastest human, who clocks in around 27 miles an hour. Any faster and the animal would have shattered its bones.

