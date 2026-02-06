‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple

The robots were developed by AgiBot, a Shanghai-based robotics company known for building AI-powered humanoid machines at scale.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 6, 2026 02:55 PM IST
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin TempleIn videos now circulating widely on social media, the robots are shown training with Shaolin monks, copying martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines
Artificial intelligence continues to evolve rapidly, with robots entering spaces once considered uniquely human. A recent example from China has drawn widespread attention online: humanoid robots have been seen practising kung fu alongside monks at the historic Shaolin Temple. The unusual sight has left viewers both amused and unsettled.

In videos now circulating widely on social media, the robots are shown training with Shaolin monks, copying martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines. The scenes blend centuries-old kung fu traditions with precise, mechanical motion.

Designed to operate in real-world environments, AgiBot’s humanoids can perceive their surroundings and carry out complex physical tasks, ranging from industrial work to dynamic activities such as martial arts drills. Their appearance at the Shaolin Temple may seem unexpected, even surreal, but it also highlights how quickly embodied artificial intelligence has advanced.

What makes the clips especially striking is the contrast it presents. On one side are monks devoted to discipline, form, and tradition; on the other are machines driven by algorithms and sensors. The juxtaposition is equal parts funny and thought-provoking, offering a glimpse into how culture, technology and innovation are beginning to overlap in surprising ways.

The videos have sparked lively reactions on social media. Some users expressed admiration for China’s technological progress.

One user wrote, “Damn this country is heading the top…I am a big fan…China is soon to be a dream country for the entire world.” Another joked, “Why practice when you can just put one command and rest. I’m talking about Robots here.”

Not everyone was impressed, though.

A more sceptical comment read, “The bad ideas just keep piling on.” Another bluntly warned, “We are cooked.” One particularly dramatic reaction summed up a familiar sci-fi anxiety: “Please god! YOU HUMANS!! HOW MANY MOVIES HAVE THEY SHOWED YOU THAT THIS IS NOT A GOOD IDEA!!”

 

