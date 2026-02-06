‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple

In videos now circulating widely on social media, the robots are shown training with Shaolin monks, copying martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines

Artificial intelligence continues to evolve rapidly, with robots entering spaces once considered uniquely human. A recent example from China has drawn widespread attention online: humanoid robots have been seen practising kung fu alongside monks at the historic Shaolin Temple. The unusual sight has left viewers both amused and unsettled.

The robots were developed by AgiBot, a Shanghai-based robotics company known for producing AI-powered humanoid machines at scale.

In videos now circulating widely on social media, the robots are shown training with Shaolin monks, copying martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines. The scenes blend centuries-old kung fu traditions with precise, mechanical motion.