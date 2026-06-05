‘One software update away from Terminator’: Humanoid robot kicks child during live performance

Humanoid robots have been grabbing attention for everything from walking fashion runways and showing off martial arts moves to even taking on ceremonial roles as Buddhist monks. A recently viral video seemed at first like another light-hearted clip of a robot attempting a complex routine. Instead, it left many viewers uneasy.
The footage shows a humanoid robot performing an energetic dance routine in front of a crowd. During the demonstration, the machine swings its leg and accidentally kicks a child standing nearby in the stomach. The child immediately falls to the ground as onlookers watch, and the clip quickly begins circulating across social media platforms.
While the incident appeared to be unintentional, many viewers were struck by the force of the impact and the child’s reaction. What also stood out was the robot’s ability to regain its balance almost instantly. In contrast to many previous demonstrations where humanoid robots topple over after unexpected movements or contact, this machine remained upright and continued operating.
A robot kicked a little boy in the stomach
We’re officially one software update away from Terminatorpic.twitter.com/iO9jv2qUuf
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 4, 2026
The video has since reignited conversations about the growing presence of AI-powered robots in public spaces, with several social media users jokingly comparing the scene to the Terminator films.
One user wrote, “Here you go. First civilian in future history to be recognised as a victim of a droid attack. The war begins from here.”
Another questioned the crowd’s reaction, writing, “So the kid was kicked by the robot and the crowd still focused on the robot?? Instead of shifting their attention to the kid and making sure he’s okay? Where is our humanity?”
A third user remarked, “This is terminator.” Meanwhile, another commented, “We’re officially one software update away from Terminator.”