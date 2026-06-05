‘One software update away from Terminator’: Humanoid robot kicks child during live performance

The child immediately falls to the ground as onlookers watch, and the clip quickly begins circulating across social media platforms.

Humanoid robots have been grabbing attention for everything from walking fashion runways and showing off martial arts moves to even taking on ceremonial roles as Buddhist monks. A recently viral video seemed at first like another light-hearted clip of a robot attempting a complex routine. Instead, it left many viewers uneasy.

The footage shows a humanoid robot performing an energetic dance routine in front of a crowd. During the demonstration, the machine swings its leg and accidentally kicks a child standing nearby in the stomach. The child immediately falls to the ground as onlookers watch, and the clip quickly begins circulating across social media platforms.