‘Welcome Trump of UK’: Netizens react after Hugh Grant slams Boris Johnson over Parliament suspension

British actor Hugh Grant slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Twitter rant following his controversial plan to suspend the British parliament for five weeks from mid-September as part of his Brexit plans. Grant called Johnson an “an over-promoted rubber bath toy” in his tweet, which has garnered 3 million likes and retweeted more than 70 times.

“You will not f*** with my children’s future,” he wrote while retweeting a video of Johnson elaborating his plans. “You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F*** off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and your little gang of prefects,” Grant said.

Johnson’s plan to suspend the Parliament next month, which was signed by the Queen on August 28, evoked backlash from the Opposition, which accused him of “constitutional outrage” designed to stop lawmakers from debating Brexit.

By calling a Queen’s speech on October 14, which is a formal state opening of a new session of Parliament to set out the government’s legislative agenda, many stated that it would delay Parliament’s return, and leave lawmakers with just over two weeks until Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31.

His #Brexit strategy is crash or crash out, and he’s using the Queen as a human shield. For someone who so fulsomely professes his admiration for Churchill, that’s pretty pathetic. https://t.co/eVD4dSNCrh — Axel Bruns (@snurb_dot_info) August 29, 2019

Sounds like a kid that is reading through a malfunctioning speech tablet https://t.co/JdxAKHO1LZ — LORD OF THE SOUTH🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@jaynzegwu) August 29, 2019

Guys, please welcome Trump of UK https://t.co/gIFvQvSVaT — little missile man (@Only__l_) August 29, 2019

The fact that this man even thinks that shutting parliamentary down is good, shows the horrible nature in these words https://t.co/Hxo8LP0dye — Vanilla Teaa (@TeaaVanilla) August 29, 2019