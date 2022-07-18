scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Watch: Huge wave crashes seaside wedding reception in Hawaii

Some internet users came up with funny reactions to the viral video, while others sympathised with the wedding organisers saying it would have been catastrophic for them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 6:38:01 pm
huge wave crashes wedding reception, wave crashes wedding reception, Hawaii, indian expressThe clip shows people merry making on the side of a beach. However, a huge wave lashes toppling tables and chairs.

For those who dream of a fancy wedding, a picturesque location is the ultimate spot. Often, beaches turn out to be among the most preferred locales for such parties. However, things turned anticlimactic at one such wedding reception in Hawaii, USA when rogue waves ended up destroying the venue and the wedding cake.

A video showing high waves hitting the wedding party has surfaced online. The clip shows people at the beachside party warily watching the waters approach and eventually making a run for it as a huge wave topples tables and chairs.

The clip shared on Instagram has garnered more than 3,000 views since Sunday. ABC News said in a tweet that no injuries were reported, but the wedding cake was destroyed.

Some internet users came up with funny reactions to the viral video, while others sympathised with the wedding organisers. “Wow. That’s crazy. I do weddings. That would be catastrophic for me as a coordinator!!! Hope everyone had a good time regardless,” commented a user. Another user remarked, “The wedding cake survived.”

According to a report by Weatherboy, tropical storm Darby off Mexico’s Pacific coast faded away on Sunday, but an unrelated swell from the Southern Hemisphere continued to hit Hawaii and officials extended the closure of beach parks in Hawaii to prevent tragic events.

 

