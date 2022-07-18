Watch: Huge wave crashes seaside wedding reception in Hawaii

For those who dream of a fancy wedding, a picturesque location is the ultimate spot. Often, beaches turn out to be among the most preferred locales for such parties. However, things turned anticlimactic at one such wedding reception in Hawaii, USA when rogue waves ended up destroying the venue and the wedding cake.

A video showing high waves hitting the wedding party has surfaced online. The clip shows people at the beachside party warily watching the waters approach and eventually making a run for it as a huge wave topples tables and chairs.

The clip shared on Instagram has garnered more than 3,000 views since Sunday. ABC News said in a tweet that no injuries were reported, but the wedding cake was destroyed.

Some internet users came up with funny reactions to the viral video, while others sympathised with the wedding organisers. “Wow. That’s crazy. I do weddings. That would be catastrophic for me as a coordinator!!! Hope everyone had a good time regardless,” commented a user. Another user remarked, “The wedding cake survived.”

According to a report by Weatherboy, tropical storm Darby off Mexico’s Pacific coast faded away on Sunday, but an unrelated swell from the Southern Hemisphere continued to hit Hawaii and officials extended the closure of beach parks in Hawaii to prevent tragic events.

The thing about sea level rise is that it won’t rise level. It’ll be punctuated by dramatic events like these. But exponentially more frequent and intense than it is now.

Within our lifetimes. pic.twitter.com/CxqF3hDlfc — Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) July 18, 2022

Local guests at this wedding have told me they weren’t expecting it to be this bad and the backwash on Ali’i Drive was crazy. Other local guests also wanted people to know that the wedding was still beautiful. No one was hurt. Latest: https://t.co/x4qmCXVyvy

📷: Sara Ackerman pic.twitter.com/KhNh3kETHv — KITV4 – Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022

Same spot and same time I was their. But this was my bro Kai Lenny putting it down at Ma’alaea “FreightTrains”. The feeling you get dropping in and riding these waves is truly an amazing feeling #Hawaii #Surf #FreightTrains #SouthSwell pic.twitter.com/ib3Aicezil — 808CryptoBeast (@XRP_CryptoBeast) July 17, 2022

Unreal footage of waves crashing OVER the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet club. Details on what happened there, tonight on our KITV news at 5 and 10pm. @kitv4 📷: Isabella Sloan pic.twitter.com/sN71sfGlxG — KITV4 – Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022