Huawei hands out juice and power banks to people waiting outside Apple stores on its launch day

As hundreds of Apple lovers queued up outside Apple store to get hands-on newly launched iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple’s Watch Series 4, it was its rival company, Huawei, which stole the thunder. In some quirky marketing gimmick, the Chinese brand came up with strategies to troll Apple by distributing power banks and juices.

In Singapore, they handed out company’s 10,000 mAh Huawei Supercharge power banks to people waiting in lines from the previous night, as scores of potential buyers decided to spent the night to secure a chance of getting the new devices. On the cover packaging distributed for free, a tagline read, “Here’s a power bank. You’ll need it. Courtesy of Huawei.”

Photos and videos of the distribution went viral on social media quickly, leaving everyone in splits. The event was carried out at 11 pm, Singapore time on September 20, a few hours before the Apple store opened for the next morning.

But the move wasn’t restricted for its Asian market only. In London, it rolled out mobile juice vans outside Apple store serving people “brain-boosting drinks (with no traces of apple) to recharge minds”.

Say hello to the Huawei Ju%ce Van, it comes with brain-boosting drinks (with no traces of apple) to recharge minds, and plug sockets to recharge battery-depleted phones. A #HigherIntelligence is coming… 16.10.18 pic.twitter.com/jJLMbJmnnD — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 21, 2018

Huawei is all set to announce its first flagship device, the Huawei Mate 20, which will be powered by its new Kirin 980 processor in London on October 16. All the strategies were in line to push their upcoming event.

We make juice that lasts… A #HigherIntelligence is coming. 16.10.18 pic.twitter.com/Pa2jIsZVkU — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 21, 2018

Netizens loved their marketing move and many dubbed it as “savage”. However, few Huawei users were disappointed that all the free gifts and services were directed at Apple loyalists instead of brand’s own customers.

