How would snake hold knife? Twitterati come up with hilarious answers to this question

Time and again, people on Twitter come up with bizarre puzzles, riddles and more such engaging content that often manage to get people hooked. Following the same trend is a question asked by a Twitter user by the name ChappellTracker.

Her question basically was a picture of two snakes; one wielding a knife in its mouth and the other holding it with its tail, along with a text that read “If a snake wields a knife, would she hold them like,” the first picture or the second being the two options.

finally found a reasonable question pic.twitter.com/gdtqf7IkD4 — Chappell Ellison٩( ᐛ )و (@ChappellTracker) July 10, 2018

It did not take long for people to notice the question, who got together to come up with a legit answer to it. While some simply picked one of the two options, others gave out detailed explanations of the same. Some even edited the picture and drew more knives on the snake. Check out some of the funny reactions here:

Will go with tail, much more space, flexibility to manoeuvre. — Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) July 11, 2018

Obviously tail, since they already have knives in their mouth. pic.twitter.com/9vQDn6Abq1 — Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 14, 2018

If she holds it with the tail she can also use her teeth as weapons so attack will go up but the knife could be easily knocked out of her tail hold so defensively he Mouth would be better. I say it depends on the anticipated fight! (Go snek go! Killem!) — Kellz (@PokeKellz) July 11, 2018

How do you think the snake should wield the knife? Tell us in the comments section below.

