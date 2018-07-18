Follow Us:
How would snake hold knife? Twitterati come up with hilarious answers to this question

Twitter user ChappellTracker posted a picture asking how a snake would wield a knife – with its mouth and with its tail. It did not take long for Tweeple to come up with creative answers to this puzzle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2018 6:51:31 pm
snake question, twitter snake question, viral question, funny questions, What do you think should the answer to this question be? (Source: thecherness/Twitter)
Time and again, people on Twitter come up with bizarre puzzles, riddles and more such engaging content that often manage to get people hooked. Following the same trend is a question asked by a Twitter user by the name ChappellTracker.

Her question basically was a picture of two snakes; one wielding a knife in its mouth and the other holding it with its tail, along with a text that read “If a snake wields a knife, would she hold them like,” the first picture or the second being the two options.

It did not take long for people to notice the question, who got together to come up with a legit answer to it. While some simply picked one of the two options, others gave out detailed explanations of the same. Some even edited the picture and drew more knives on the snake. Check out some of the funny reactions here:

How do you think the snake should wield the knife? Tell us in the comments section below.

