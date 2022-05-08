scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Celebrations to raising awareness: How people marked Mother’s Day on Twitter

Mother’s Day is annually celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2022 12:42:27 pm
mOTHERS DAY 2022, MOTHERS DAY TWEETS, mothers day posts, Indian ExpressIn 1914, the then President of America, Woodrow Wilson, passed a Bill that recognised Mother's Day as a national holiday.

From a Google Doodle, to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts, social media is all about Mother’s Day today.

While some emphasised the importance of a mother’s role in one’s life, others demanded better healthcare, child support, and financial security for moms across the world.

ALSO READ |Not all mothers are thrilled with Mother’s Day, check out these tweets

Some people asserted how mothers, who are often busy with labour-intensive domestic work, just need a day of rest on Mother’s Day.

From brands to government agencies, everyone took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908 in America by Anna Jarvis who held a church service at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in memory of her mother who spent her life assisting women with causes such as maternal health.

A few years later, in 1914, the then President of America, Woodrow Wilson, passed a Bill that recognised Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

In recent years, Mother’s Day has been criticised for its highly commercial nature. Interestingly, Anna Jarvis, who founded Mother’s Day, became one of the earliest and most vocal critics of modern Mother’s Day celebrations.

As per the book Women Who Made a Difference by Malcolm Forbes and Jeff Bloch, Jarvis dismissed the commercialisation of the holiday and said, “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world. And candy! You take a box to Mother—and then eat most of it yourself. A pretty sentiment.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement