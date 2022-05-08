Celebrations to raising awareness: How people marked Mother’s Day on Twitter

From a Google Doodle, to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts, social media is all about Mother’s Day today.

While some emphasised the importance of a mother’s role in one’s life, others demanded better healthcare, child support, and financial security for moms across the world.

Some people asserted how mothers, who are often busy with labour-intensive domestic work, just need a day of rest on Mother’s Day.

Reflection after #MothersDay. I’ve never been that fussed about it. It’s a tool of the patriarchy. One token day to “appreciate” the role of mothers in keeping society ticking over. Today we can go back to business as usual taking women’s emotional labour for granted. — Lady Arabella Blenkinsop of the second wave 💚🤍💜 (@Reansnana) March 28, 2022

Pro tip: She just wants to sleep in and eat funfetti cake with a glass of white wine for breakfast. And have the right to make her own choices about her body. It’s not that hard y’all. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Bga2SlhcJp — Andrew Hendrickson (@HendricksonEsq) May 8, 2022

On #MothersDay my family have a tradition where you’re not a mum for a day. You can sleep in, day drink, shop, read for hours uninterrupted, and pretty much do whatever the hell you want. Now, while I love raising my #overeducatedwoman having a day to just to be yourself is 😘👌 — MezHunt (@MACEEGroup) May 8, 2022

There is only one route that can land you in Goa especially when you are young, and you are planning this trip with your friends. #ButterYourMum#AmulIndia #AmulButter #HappyMothersDay #UtterlyButterlyDelicious pic.twitter.com/iZajmQutXQ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 7, 2022

It’s not over until the mother say it’s over… Happy Mother’s Day 💙#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/X7rUKJCE59 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 7, 2022

We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother's main worry will still remain whether we've had food on time. Such is a mother's love! Here's my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond – he has his meals only when Aai is having hers 😊 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m8jSdm0QD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2022

From brands to government agencies, everyone took to Twitter to celebrate the day.

A day dedicated to most selfless person in our lives.#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/adULE51dp9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 8, 2022

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908 in America by Anna Jarvis who held a church service at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in memory of her mother who spent her life assisting women with causes such as maternal health.

A few years later, in 1914, the then President of America, Woodrow Wilson, passed a Bill that recognised Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

Anna Jarvis is the Founder of Mother’s Day. We have a beautiful document that she wrote to Congress. Stop by the Karpeles Museum, hear more about Anna and make a free card for your Mother. She will truly treasure it more than any store bought card! pic.twitter.com/ZteZLLtyEV — Karpeles Museum (@KarpelesRKI) May 5, 2022

In recent years, Mother’s Day has been criticised for its highly commercial nature. Interestingly, Anna Jarvis, who founded Mother’s Day, became one of the earliest and most vocal critics of modern Mother’s Day celebrations.

As per the book Women Who Made a Difference by Malcolm Forbes and Jeff Bloch, Jarvis dismissed the commercialisation of the holiday and said, “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world. And candy! You take a box to Mother—and then eat most of it yourself. A pretty sentiment.”