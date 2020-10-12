Disney World to Google, celebrations erupt after LA Lakers win NBA Championship

The team celebrated at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, without fans in attendance.

Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of people after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the sixth game of the finals to claim their 17th NBA Championship.

The team’s 106-93 victory marked their first championship win in a decade with LeBron James at the centre of it.

While the team celebrated at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Lake Buena Vista without any fans in attendance, Walt Disney World’s iconic Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom was lit up in the team’s official colours of purple and gold.

Walt Disney World's iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom lit up in purple and gold to celebrate the team's win.

The championship, which was suspended for more than four months before the season resumed in July, took place in ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World in Florida.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, despite mayor Eric Garcetti’s warning against people gathering in groups, many celebrated in the streets.

As we cheer our @Lakers’ 17th championship, please remember it’s still not safe to gather in groups. Let’s honor our city’s triumph by protecting others and making sure we don’t spread the virus. Please celebrate safely at home. Do not gather at Staples Center. Thank you! — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 12, 2020

There were plenty of photos and videos on social media that showed people marching with flags and banners, blaring horns and setting off fireworks.

Many chanted Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s name, honouring and dedicating the victory to the player, who died with his daughter Gianna and five others in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles in January.

Did it for the MAMBA🐍 — downtown LA is going off! pic.twitter.com/Dj3YNWuT8V — Armando Osuna (@AO619) October 12, 2020

Fans have gotten on top of construction platforms, one of them waving a Kobe Bryant “MVP” flag. pic.twitter.com/ifoyCZbDBb — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 12, 2020

Fans still on Figueroa Street, now lighting fireworks pic.twitter.com/Kod2SVwAeC — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 12, 2020

Google also celebrated the team’s win by activating an Easter egg which lets users see fireworks in the team’s official colours if they searched for the team.

Purple and golden fireworks as google come up with easter egg after Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals.

Purple and gold fireworks came up if users searched for Lakers, NBA finals or NBA 2020.

Los Angeles City Hall and Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park is lit up in purple and gold after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals.

Pictures also showed iconic landmarks like Los Angeles City Hall and Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park lit up in purple and gold after the victory.

