‘The ground is alive’: How many frogs can you spot in this intriguing image?

There is nothing that excites netizens more than mind-boggling optical illusions and puzzles. Finding something hidden in images is by far one of the most intriguing tasks that keep people hooked online. Now, in an online community, people are struggling to find how many frogs are seen in a photograph.

For animals, the art of camouflaging is not new. While for some it is nothing but a survival strategy, for others it comes handy while silently pouncing on its prey. Now, on Reddit, an army of camouflaging amphibians has left netizens scratching their heads.

More Puzzle | Which zebra is in front? Viral image from Africa has netizens scratching their heads

In an image posted on a Reddit subgroup, Hidden Images, a regular trail in the woods is seen along with what appear to be just a few broken tree branches, twigs, rocks and leaves. The user teased everyone saying, “The ground is alive”.

On closer inspection, it is clear there are a few frogs camouflaging themselves among the dried leaves and the bark. But the question that really puzzled all was how many could be seen in the image.

While most commenting on the post said that at first it was impossible to even notice there were animals in the image, others struggled to spot any. As the poster let everyone know that there are five frogs in the image, eagle-eyed users tried hard to find them. While some said they could easily see three frogs hiding in plain sight, people struggled to find the other two.

Did you manage to spot them all?

Time and again, such images have piqued people’s interest, and from images of tigers hiding in the wild to a cat on a bookshelf, these mind exercises are a treat for all.