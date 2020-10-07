scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
‘How It Started’ meme takes over Twitter, spreading some positivity and hope

While in India, desi audiences joined the trend using references from films or that of a sports personalities' life, globally, many are celebrating their own personal victories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 8:05:37 pm
2020 meme trend, how it's going meme trend, how it started meme, before after memes, latest meme trend, viral news, indian expressWith the ongoing IPL tournament, many participated in the trend featuring cricketers.

As 2020 has turned out to be pretty unpredictable and utterly distressing year for many around the world, people have joined in a meme trend to celebrate how a simple start often led to something beautiful later. With ‘How it started’, people across the globe are sharing photos of how it’s ‘going’ or ‘ended’.

The meme template – much like the expectation vs reality trend – requires social media users to post a before and after photo, with a positive message. From humble beginnings to reaching the top or growing in a relationship with their partners, the meme has got brands participating as well.

