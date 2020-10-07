‘How It Started’ meme takes over Twitter, spreading some positivity and hope

With the ongoing IPL tournament, many participated in the trend featuring cricketers.

As 2020 has turned out to be pretty unpredictable and utterly distressing year for many around the world, people have joined in a meme trend to celebrate how a simple start often led to something beautiful later. With ‘How it started’, people across the globe are sharing photos of how it’s ‘going’ or ‘ended’.

The meme template – much like the expectation vs reality trend – requires social media users to post a before and after photo, with a positive message. From humble beginnings to reaching the top or growing in a relationship with their partners, the meme has got brands participating as well.

While in India, desi audiences joined the trend using references from films or that of a sports personalities’ life, globally, many are celebrating their own personal victories.

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/635iOJHLhs — Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) October 7, 2020

How it started. How it ended pic.twitter.com/uFfCd4QY9H — Nihar (@niharfcb) October 7, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ATrGenqTs2 — jack (@cinejac) October 7, 2020

How it started. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/fL7AooUGQ7 — Femi (@femiiiiiii) October 7, 2020

How it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/8J0Msi2awv — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) October 6, 2020

How it started. How it went. How it ended. pic.twitter.com/9n3USZOed5 — jaizel cespedes (@king_of_cambita) October 5, 2020

how it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/kPcANEGw4n — plant whisperer 🌿 (@atkelli_) October 6, 2020

how it started: how it ended: pic.twitter.com/F86HdslOL1 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) October 6, 2020

