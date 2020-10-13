Woman skillfully swings wok full of noodles while dancing to Gangnam style, leaves netizens stunned

While the video was initially shared on TikTok, it soon was shared across platforms and garnered many reactions among netizens.

A woman has managed to impress onlookers at an Asian food market while cooking and dancing at the same time.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the woman can be seen effortlessly swinging a pan of hot noodles while dancing on the popular music track ‘Gangnam Style’.

Not only does the woman skillfully cook the noodles over a large flame but also manages to exactly match some of the steps from the music video by South Korean musician Psy. Here, take a look:

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah 💋 (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

While the video was initially shared on TikTok, it soon cooked up a storm on other social media platforms. Some also joked about how the onlookers would react when a hot noddle piece would land on them.

I think the same thing about people who balance on the edge of very high buildings. pic.twitter.com/YhbZwP42A4 — Aaron king (@Kingcannibal12) October 10, 2020

….. That is an excellent question …. pic.twitter.com/DnJz2lmIJ1 — Helena Handbasket (@HellaHandbasket) October 10, 2020

You really have to use your noodle to perfect it — George Takata (@georgetakata) October 11, 2020

