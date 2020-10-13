Woman skillfully swings wok full of noodles while dancing to Gangnam style, leaves netizens stunned

A woman has managed to impress onlookers at an Asian food market while cooking and dancing at the same time.
In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the woman can be seen effortlessly swinging a pan of hot noodles while dancing on the popular music track ‘Gangnam Style’.
Not only does the woman skillfully cook the noodles over a large flame but also manages to exactly match some of the steps from the music video by South Korean musician Psy. Here, take a look:
Watch the video here:
Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI
— Sarah 💋 (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020
While the video was initially shared on TikTok, it soon cooked up a storm on other social media platforms. Some also joked about how the onlookers would react when a hot noddle piece would land on them.
I think the same thing about people who balance on the edge of very high buildings. pic.twitter.com/YhbZwP42A4
— Aaron king (@Kingcannibal12) October 10, 2020
….. That is an excellent question …. pic.twitter.com/DnJz2lmIJ1
— Helena Handbasket (@HellaHandbasket) October 10, 2020
You really have to use your noodle to perfect it
— George Takata (@georgetakata) October 11, 2020
🤣
— Jane #YellowRose #CarpingOn (@janestevenson68) October 11, 2020
— Dave (@DaveFlame45) October 11, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.