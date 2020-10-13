scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Woman skillfully swings wok full of noodles while dancing to Gangnam style, leaves netizens stunned

Not only does the woman skillfully cook the noodles over a large flame but also manages to exactly match some of the steps from the music video by South Korean musician Psy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 7:25:36 pm
woman noodle making skills viral video, woman tiktok, woman noodle tiktok trending, tiktok videos, indian express, indian express newsWhile the video was initially shared on TikTok, it soon was shared across platforms and garnered many reactions among netizens.

A woman has managed to impress onlookers at an Asian food market while cooking and dancing at the same time.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the woman can be seen effortlessly swinging a pan of hot noodles while dancing on the popular music track ‘Gangnam Style’.

Not only does the woman skillfully cook the noodles over a large flame but also manages to exactly match some of the steps from the music video by South Korean musician Psy. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

While the video was initially shared on TikTok, it soon cooked up a storm on other social media platforms. Some also joked about how the onlookers would react when a hot noddle piece would land on them.

