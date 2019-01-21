Toggle Menu
How do you draw an X? This tweet has left netizens puzzledhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/how-do-you-draw-an-x-puzzle5548048/

How do you draw an X? This tweet has left netizens puzzled

With over eight thousand retweets, the post created quite a buzz on social media. While many posted the way they drew the letter, others came up with more complicated than the eight shown in the picture.

how do you draw an X? draw an X, X, viral thread on X, weird ways of writing, viral news, how do draw an X? Trending news, indian express, indian express news
“This is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke,” the account tweeted.

How do you draw an X? While most people would not have given it a thought, a tweet asking people the way they draw the letter ‘X’ has now left many confused. A Twitter account by the name Sixers Smasey shared an image showing several ways of making an ‘X’ and asked people how they drew it.

“This is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke,” the account tweeted. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many giving out the “right way” of making the letter.

With over eight thousand retweets, the post created quite a buzz on social media. While many posted the way they drew the letter, others came up with more complicated than the eight shown in the picture. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Family finds python inside home toilet; worst nightmare comes true, say netizens
2 Watch: Principal dances along with students to encourage them to exercise
3 'World's cutest dog' Boo dies of 'heartbreak'; Netizens mourn the loss