How do you draw an X? This tweet has left netizens puzzled

How do you draw an X? While most people would not have given it a thought, a tweet asking people the way they draw the letter ‘X’ has now left many confused. A Twitter account by the name Sixers Smasey shared an image showing several ways of making an ‘X’ and asked people how they drew it.

“This is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke,” the account tweeted. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many giving out the “right way” of making the letter.

Also this is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

With over eight thousand retweets, the post created quite a buzz on social media. While many posted the way they drew the letter, others came up with more complicated than the eight shown in the picture. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Mine is 8

Literally I don’t know the other damn ways 😜

Me realising there are other ways to draw an ‘X ‘ 🤯 https://t.co/8cFsFxmiVR — Arpita Thakur (@arpita_anant) January 21, 2019

Who are these monsters who do 1-6?!?! #MondayMorning https://t.co/7hy3YXPzfv — Kyle Dalziel (@kgdalziel) January 21, 2019

7, of course. The rest are all wrong. https://t.co/0IatnpkIZ3 — Ted (@iampaulmeadows) January 21, 2019

8 is the only one that ever makes sense for right handed.. but I’m curious now. https://t.co/6fmexQPxre — Moltar’s Helmet (@ElliottChillSon) January 21, 2019

This is how you draw an X. pic.twitter.com/m1u61LBS1q — Neorice University (@Neoriceisgood) January 20, 2019

Also the correct way in both cursive and d’nealian. pic.twitter.com/H6kRgaFVd9 — CJ Moose ⚒🌋 (@cjmoose) January 21, 2019

8. People who draw bottom to top are also the ones that put their toilet paper on the holder the wrong way. — Eddie (@NinjaJenssen) January 20, 2019