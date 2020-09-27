scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Man cuts palm tree while sitting on it, viral video has tweeple biting their nails

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 27, 2020 2:55:25 pm
man cutting palm tree viral video, palm tree, palm tree viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsCaptioned, "Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?" the video has been viewed over six million times. (Source: @Rexchapman/Twitter)

An undated video of a man climbing a tall palm tree and cutting it while sitting on top has left netizens baffled after it went viral on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @RexChapman, shows a man effortlessly climbing the tree and then cutting off the top part with a chainsaw. However, the tree is so tall that it sways and bends halfway even as the man maintains a perfect balance and clings on to it.

Watch the video here:

While many expressed shock over the man climbing the wiry tree, others wondered how he finally reached the ground.

