Man cuts palm tree while sitting on it, viral video has tweeple biting their nails

An undated video of a man climbing a tall palm tree and cutting it while sitting on top has left netizens baffled after it went viral on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @RexChapman, shows a man effortlessly climbing the tree and then cutting off the top part with a chainsaw. However, the tree is so tall that it sways and bends halfway even as the man maintains a perfect balance and clings on to it.

Captioned “Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?”, the video has been viewed over six million times and has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral post.

Watch the video here:

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god… pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

While many expressed shock over the man climbing the wiry tree, others wondered how he finally reached the ground.

I want to see the rest of this. How did he get down? — 180 (@IncDak) September 25, 2020

Raise your hand if you were expecting the guy to fly off the tree — ResistanceIsPatriotic (@DemResistor) September 25, 2020

I feel like there’s probably a better way to do that but the video wouldn’t be as good so I like it — Tom (@TJMcCabe23) September 25, 2020

It’s not just the hanging on, the guy was holding a running chainsaw too!!! 😱 — DownUnda2008 🦘🐨 🤷‍♂️ (@fivefootsynapse) September 25, 2020

All of a sudden I feel much better about my job. — Randy Sandberg Ⓥ (@randywsandberg) September 25, 2020

Why would they cut it like that? Seems so stupid! — annaphylaxis (@annaphylaxis76) September 25, 2020

