Breaking stereotypes, how an Israeli female window-washer has become a TikTok star

Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, poses for a picture while rappelling to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

The 22-year-old window washer’s high-rise dance routines have earned close to 60,000 followers and more than a million “likes” on the TikTok (@noatoledo1) platform.

Watch the video here:

“When people see me behind the window, they’re surprised. They see a woman, it’s unusual,” Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter, told Reuters.

Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, holds her rappelling equipment as she prepares to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters) Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, holds her rappelling equipment as she prepares to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

“I don’t know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too.”

Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.

“She is divine,” Friedman said. “She is the only one to ask if I’m happy, if it’s really clean.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.