Thursday, August 13, 2020
Breaking stereotypes, how an Israeli female window-washer has become a TikTok star

Noa Toledo is an Israeli social-media star who hopes to encourage other women to rise to the challenge of male-dominated jobs.

By: Reuters | Tel Aviv | Published: August 13, 2020 9:55:35 am
window washer, female window washer, israel female window washer, isreali female window washer tiktok, female window washer inspire women in men world, viral news, indian expressNoa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, poses for a picture while rappelling to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

The 22-year-old window washer’s high-rise dance routines have earned close to 60,000 followers and more than a million “likes” on the TikTok (@noatoledo1) platform.

Watch the video here:

 

“When people see me behind the window, they’re surprised. They see a woman, it’s unusual,” Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter, told Reuters.

window washer, female window washer, israel female window washer, isreali female window washer tiktok, female window washer inspire women in men world, viral news, indian express Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, holds her rappelling equipment as she prepares to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

“I don’t know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too.”

Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.

“She is divine,” Friedman said. “She is the only one to ask if I’m happy, if it’s really clean.”

