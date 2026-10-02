How a 32-year-old writer turned her Substack into a $263,000 business: ‘It’s a side hustle’

For Suto, showing up regularly has been central to the growth. She has published a newsletter every week since launching it.

A freelance writer has turned a newsletter, created to help fellow writers, into a business that now brings in more than $263,000 (around Rs 2.5 crore) in annual recurring revenue.

Amy Suto, 32, a San Francisco resident, launched her Substack, “Make Writing Your Job”, in June 2023. What started as a place to answer questions about finding writing work has since expanded into a paid job board, online community, and resource platform.

“Building our Substack has been an incredible bonus,” Suto told Business Insider. “It’s a side hustle, and my primary income still comes from freelance memoir ghostwriting.”

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According to Business Insider, the newsletter now has more than 58,000 subscribers.