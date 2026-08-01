How a 21-year-old used ChatGPT to save family’s business from Rs 22 lakh debt

At just 21, a Singapore university student has managed to turn her family’s struggling neighbourhood grocery store into a profitable business with an unlikely partner: ChatGPT.

According to CNA Insider, Lin Enqi stepped in to run her family’s grocery store in Kampung Admiralty when she was 18. The shop was in serious financial trouble at the time, carrying debts of more than S$30,000 (around Rs 22 lakh) while sales continued to decline. Looking for ways to work smarter rather than harder, she began using artificial intelligence to streamline the store’s operations.

One of the first problems she tackled was organising the store’s inventory after the business switched to a new point-of-sale system. With more than 8,000 products to be categorised, the task would have taken nearly a week if done manually. Instead, Enqi turned to ChatGPT, which completed the sorting process in just two days, saving considerable time and effort.