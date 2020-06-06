scorecardresearch
Houston cop comforts 5-yr-old girl at George Floyd protest after she asks ‘Are you gonna shoot us?’

When she asked him "Are you gonna shoot us?", the officer got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded: "We're not here to hurt you at all."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2020 6:36:11 pm
police officer comforts girl protest, black girl comforted by cops, houston police comfort girl protest rally, black lives matter, blm protest, george floyd, viral videos, indian express Little Simone started to cry seeing many armed cops in riot gear during a protest march in Houston. (Source: @iamsimeonb/ Twitter)

As thousands of demonstrators protest against police brutality demanding racial justice across the US, a sweet gesture by a cop towards a little girl is melting hearts online. In a video, an officer in Houston, Texas is seen kneeling on the ground and comforting the 5-year-old girl by saying, “We’s here to protect you.” The poignant moment, captured on camera by the child’s father, is now going viral.

Twitter user Simeon Bartee, who attended one of the George Floyd marches in his hometown, said his daughter got worried seeing many police officers in riot gear and started to cry. Taking to Twitter, he said one of the police officers noticed the girl crying and approached them. When she asked him “Are you gonna shoot us?”, the officer got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded: “We’re not here to hurt you at all.”

Comforting the kid, the officer can be heard saying, “You can protest, you can party — you can do whatever you want. Just don’t break nothing.”

Talking to ABC News, the father of the kid said he wants to thank the officer for “giving him a different perspective”, not just for him but also for his daughter’s perception of how they view police. The man said the Floyd incident has hit him home because as his own brother faced police brutality in 2016.

“We have dealt with a lot of pain from that and it’s kind of gone full circle for me now,” he said. “I just want to tell the officer thank you for giving me a different perspective on what police officers, the good police officers, are like,” he added.

Bartee’s brother was left with a broken nose and an eye socket damaged so badly that surgeons had to put a metal plate in his face. Doctors also said Bartee sustained a facial nerve damage. The incident happened allegedly when he was attacked by a group of five officers during a trip to the medical section of the Harris County Jail.

As the video went viral, many came forward to appreciate the officer’s gesture but also debated if little children should be taken to protests as many in the recent week turned violent.

This officer is not the only one from Houston Police who won hearts online. Recently, the police chief too earned praise after advising Donald Trump “to keep his mouth shut”. “Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut,” chief Art Acevedo said after the POTUS urged them to “dominate” over ongoing protests.

This little girl, however, isn’t the only one who got everyone talking online for joining the recent Black Lives Matter marches. Another 7-year-old girl is being hailed as an ‘icon’ after video of her chanting ‘no justice, no peace’ passionately went viral.

Meanwhile, protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd vowed to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shifted to a calmer, but no less determined focus on addressing racial injustice.

