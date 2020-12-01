scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Photo of a doctor comforting an elderly COVID-19 patient makes waves on the internet

The photo started circulating widely on social media over the weekend after the photographer who took it posted it on his personal Facebook page.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 4:30:40 pm
The doctor is winning hearts online for his kind gesture.

An image of a doctor in a Houston hospital hugging an elderly Covid-19 patient to comfort him is being widely shared on the internet and is getting a lot of praise.

The photo shows an elderly man in a hospital gown with his head buried in the arms of a doctor who is wearing full protective gear. The photograph was taken on Thanksgiving Day by Getty photographer Go Nakamura, who was covering how the festivities associated with this period had been marred by the pandemic.

The photo started circulating widely on social media over the weekend after Nakamura posted it on his personal Facebook page.

“I am grateful to witness a wonderful moment and I thank all the medical staffs for their hard work even during the holiday season,” Nakamura wrote on Facebook.

The photographer told USA TODAY that he has visited the ICU at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) about 20 times to document “people suffering and dying” during the pandemic. Nakamura said the patient in the viral photo was clearly feeling “vulnerable” and “lonely” when he received an embrace from Dr Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at the hospital.

A Washington Post report said that Dr Varon had found the man out of his hospital bed, crying and seeking help.

“I want to be with my wife,” the frail patient reportedly told him.

“I am so glad the photo went viral because people are talking about what is really happening inside of hospitals,” Nakamura told The Washington Post.

The hospital also shared the image on its website and spoke about the doctor’s work during the pandemic.

“He has worked for the past 251 days straight taking care of COVID-19 patients,” the post said.

Dr Varon told local channel KHOU that with many patients “a gentle touch, just telling them they’re going to be ok kind of encourages them.”

“Because, in those units, trust me they get depressed. It’s like being in a jail. Trust me, that’s what it looks like,” he said, adding that he was working on “adrenaline”.

“Unfortunately, I can’t take any days off because there’s nobody else that will do what I’m doing,” Dr Varon said.

The physician told CNN that “America is going to see the darkest days in modern American medical history” over Christmas if the country didn’t change course fast. He said that the week around the festival of Thanksgiving had been extra tough,  with the hospital recording more deaths.

“My nurses in the middle of the day, they will start crying, because they are getting so many patients, and it’s a never-ending story. When they finish finally getting a patient in, they get a phone call from the ER that there is another patient getting admitted,” he said.

The image prompted many reactions on social media:

