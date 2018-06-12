Follow Us:
‘House of Cards’ Season 6 first look: After #MeToo controversy, Twitterati love Kevin Spacey’s absence

'House of Cards' trailer is out, and Netizens can't keep calm. After the #MeToo controversy, Kevin Spacey was kicked off the new season, and Tweeple are impressed with the show-makers.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 2:08:58 pm
House of cards, Claire Underwood, first look of House of cards, House of cards final season, Kevin Spacey, Kevin Spacey metoo, Kevin Spacey sexual harassment, indian express Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, takes over Kevin Spacey’s role in House of Cards as the President of United States. (Source: netflixUS/Twitter)
As the number of sexual harassment and assault cases against powerful men in Hollywood flooded the Internet, more people took to social media to share their story. The number of cases that came around after Harvey Weinstein’s case triggered a strong narration by women with hashtags like #MeToo and #TimesUp. And, when two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey joined the list, Netflix took a strong step by snipping off the decorated Broadway and theatre veteran’s role from the popular show House of Cards.

While fans were clueless about the storyline without the lead character, the show makers seemed to be strong-headed about their decision. Recently, they dropped the latest pictures of the last season, in which Claire Underwood – played by actor Robin Wright – returned as the President of United States.

As the lady took over the Oval office, the pictures screamed “girl power” and struck the right chord on Twitter. Wright’s behind-the-scenes shots seemed to hint at how it was “her turn” to take over instead of her conniving husband Frank Underwood. Netizens are going gaga over Underwood’s latest “lady boss” vibes. Check out the pictures here.

Here are some of the reactions.

Did you like the new House of Cards posters? Let us know in the comments below.

