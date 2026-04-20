‘A full basket of people sitting in my backyard’: hot-air balloon makes emergency landing at California house

Brianna Avalos was celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband during the ride (Image source: @CollinRugg/X)

A man was stunned after he had 13 uninvited guests in the backyard of his house. Hunter Perrin was interrupted around 8.30 am on April 18, when a neighbour knocked on his door to alert him. A hot-air balloon carrying 13 people was forced to make an emergency landing in his backyard.

According to ABC7, the incident unfolded in Temecula, California. When Perrin stepped outside, he was stunned to see a balloon basket filled with passengers resting in his backyard.

“I opened the door and there they were, a full basket of people just sitting in my backyard,” ABC7 quoted Perrin. His wife, Jenna, who had been inside the house, ran out after hearing the disturbance and soon realised the unusual sound she had noticed moments earlier had come from the balloon’s burner.