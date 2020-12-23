scorecardresearch
‘Horsing around’: Baby stroller ‘stolen’ from Florida couple by wild horses

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 6:09:27 pm
Florida, US, us couple horse viral story, Wild horses steal baby stroller couple Florida, wild horse baby stroller, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, many were amused by the viral post.

While the popular movie “Baby’s Day Out” has a warning for parents about kidnappers, a couple in Florida was taken aback when several wild horses “stole” a baby stroller from them. Dikembe, a Twitter user, narrated the bizarre incident witnessed by his partner.

“My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH,” Dikembe tweeted while sharing pictures of the horses along with the baby stroller.

In the post, Dikembe also shared a screenshot where his partner explained the incident. “Heading home. Had the funniest wild horse experience. They blocked the trail and wouldn’t let anyone pass until a couple took their baby out of their stroller and gave it to them. The horse wanted to play with the stroller,” she said.

In another tweet, the user also shared a video where the wild horses can be seen fiddling with the baby stroller.

“More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime,” wrote @DikembeDudes while posting another video.

Since being shared online, many were amused by the viral post.

