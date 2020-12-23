‘Horsing around’: Baby stroller ‘stolen’ from Florida couple by wild horses

Since being shared online, many were amused by the viral post.

While the popular movie “Baby’s Day Out” has a warning for parents about kidnappers, a couple in Florida was taken aback when several wild horses “stole” a baby stroller from them. Dikembe, a Twitter user, narrated the bizarre incident witnessed by his partner.

“My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH,” Dikembe tweeted while sharing pictures of the horses along with the baby stroller.

In the post, Dikembe also shared a screenshot where his partner explained the incident. “Heading home. Had the funniest wild horse experience. They blocked the trail and wouldn’t let anyone pass until a couple took their baby out of their stroller and gave it to them. The horse wanted to play with the stroller,” she said.

My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/6wNI8BgLNE — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

In another tweet, the user also shared a video where the wild horses can be seen fiddling with the baby stroller.

Video of the crime pic.twitter.com/EYsgJbQrhT — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

“More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime,” wrote @DikembeDudes while posting another video.

More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime, @AveryChase retrieving the keys from stroller for the victim pic.twitter.com/j7AgWrcxVx — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 22, 2020

Since being shared online, many were amused by the viral post.

🤭🤭🤭🤭 great story! — BubbaWubba (@bubba_wubba) December 22, 2020

I guess that makes sense, what would a couple horses do with a baby? — Jeffrey Richman 🎄 (@jcrichman) December 20, 2020

They are just horsing around — Juan (@IamJKnight) December 22, 2020

Horse and carriage. All is world with the world. — a methodological Marxism ain’t a prophetic Marxism (@beadsland) December 22, 2020

I wouldn’t begin arguing with a horse wanting something of mine. pic.twitter.com/Wi9ycYVxtF — TheRealGlueman (or Thomas) 🇩🇰🤜🤛 (@TGlueman) December 21, 2020

