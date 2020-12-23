‘Horsing around’: Baby stroller ‘stolen’ from Florida couple by wild horses

While the popular movie “Baby’s Day Out” has a warning for parents about kidnappers, a couple in Florida was taken aback when several wild horses “stole” a baby stroller from them. Dikembe, a Twitter user, narrated the bizarre incident witnessed by his partner.
“My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH,” Dikembe tweeted while sharing pictures of the horses along with the baby stroller.
In the post, Dikembe also shared a screenshot where his partner explained the incident. “Heading home. Had the funniest wild horse experience. They blocked the trail and wouldn’t let anyone pass until a couple took their baby out of their stroller and gave it to them. The horse wanted to play with the stroller,” she said.
In another tweet, the user also shared a video where the wild horses can be seen fiddling with the baby stroller.
“More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime,” wrote @DikembeDudes while posting another video.
Since being shared online, many were amused by the viral post.
