‘He nodded’: Horse waits for ice cream inside car in McDonald’s drive-thru

Everyone loves ice cream, truly! In Australia’s New South Wales, a young horse was caught on camera waiting impatiently inside a car at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s store.

The incident reportedly took place in Tuggerah, a suburb around 90 km from Sydney. The clip, shared by ABC News on Instagram, showed a white horse wearing a harness peeking outside through the window of the car. The woman who recorded the video is heard asking, “Is that a horse in your car?” to which the horse appeared to nod his head. The driver responded, “He is excited for his ice cream.”

As per the ABC report, Donna Bevan, who shot the video, initially thought it was a “huge white dog”. However, the woman driving the car later introduces the horse to Bevan, saying “he is Rocco”. “Hi Rocco,” replied Bevan.

The horse’s antics tickled the funny bones of netizens. A user commented, “Wonder what he’s going to do when they tell him the ice cream machine is broken,” referencing the fast-food chain’s soft-serve machine’s tendency to malfunction on occasion.

Another user commented, “Horses are so smart I believe they understand us so much he really nodded and was like yeah!”

A third user remarked: “Give him some already, he is so patient.”

