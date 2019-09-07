Horse bites rival jockey in attempt to win race in France

A racing horse bit its rival jockey in France in an attempt to finish the race. The bizarre incident happened during the stretch run of a thoroughbred stakes race at Maisons-Laffitte Racecourse, near Paris.

The video revealed Palomba, the horse, trying to close in on her rival jockey when they were neck to neck on reaching the finish line. Watch the video here:

#MaisonsLaffitte

Dans l’emballage final du Prix Joubert, Palomba (@MaxSamGuyon / C. Laffon-Parias) a mordu le bras de François-Xavier Bertras. Grande favorite, elle finit deuxième derrière Lucky Lycra. pic.twitter.com/N6SX4N0TJv — Equidia (@equidia) September 4, 2019

The horse can be seen turning her head and taking a nip at the arms of rider Francois-Xavier Bertras who was aboard Lucky Lycra in an attempt to reach the finish line. Bertras, who was unharmed, finished the race first, despite the little bump on his path of victory.

According to Daily Mail, Bertras and Palomba ran for over one mile and six furlongs, defeating competitors off a good ground.

Responding to the bizarre incident, Bertras told Racing Post that it was a strange sensation when the filly came on to her and ducked her head at him, all while in full fight. “We watched the race back with the stewards and you can see she has me by the arm three times – it was pretty funny to see,” he said.