Sunday, August 22, 2021
Watch: Horse runs along highway after escaping racetrack in Indiana

In the 13-second clip. which has now garnered over 1 million views on Twitter, the horse is seen running along the highway.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 22, 2021 5:04:06 pm
Racehorse Escapes To Expressway At Ellis Park viral video, Bold and Bossy, Bold and Bossy racehorse viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe animal was finally caught by a couple of Ellis Park horsemen and police officers, who secure the animal and calmed her down.

A racehorse, which managed to escape and was spotted running along a highway at Evansville in Indiana, left many motorists bewildered.  A video of the incident soon went viral on social media after it was shared by journalist Blake Sandlin.

“A racehorse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It travelled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department,” Sandlin tweeted.

In the 13-second clip. which has now garnered over 1 million views on the microblogging website, the horse is seen running along the highway.

Watch the video here:

According to an NBC report, just minutes before the race was going to start, Bold and Bossy ran away from the Ellis Park in Henderson after another horse started “bucking and playing”. Due to the ruckus, Bold and Bossy fell and soon bolted off without her rider Miguel Mena, trainer Michael Ann Ewing told the news website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many then got onto their trucks to chase the two-year-old horse. However, miles later, she was caught by a couple of Ellis Park horsemen and police officers, who secure the animal and calmed her down, the news report added.

Though it is not clear whether the horse would take part in another race, Ewing told the website it was clear that “she can run”.

Widely shared on the microblogging website, the video triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many saying they were concerned about the well-being of the horse and others wondering whether it should go back to the race tracks or not.

