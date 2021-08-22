Watch: Horse runs along highway after escaping racetrack in Indiana

A racehorse, which managed to escape and was spotted running along a highway at Evansville in Indiana, left many motorists bewildered. A video of the incident soon went viral on social media after it was shared by journalist Blake Sandlin.

“A racehorse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It travelled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department,” Sandlin tweeted.

In the 13-second clip. which has now garnered over 1 million views on the microblogging website, the horse is seen running along the highway.

Watch the video here:

Just in: Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News a race horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It traveled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department. pic.twitter.com/YWbaklhDaO — Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) August 21, 2021

According to an NBC report, just minutes before the race was going to start, Bold and Bossy ran away from the Ellis Park in Henderson after another horse started “bucking and playing”. Due to the ruckus, Bold and Bossy fell and soon bolted off without her rider Miguel Mena, trainer Michael Ann Ewing told the news website.

Many then got onto their trucks to chase the two-year-old horse. However, miles later, she was caught by a couple of Ellis Park horsemen and police officers, who secure the animal and calmed her down, the news report added.

Though it is not clear whether the horse would take part in another race, Ewing told the website it was clear that “she can run”.

Widely shared on the microblogging website, the video triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many saying they were concerned about the well-being of the horse and others wondering whether it should go back to the race tracks or not.

🎥: Amanda Waggenerhttps://t.co/dn88oxbt3B — Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) August 22, 2021

Here’s another video of Bold and Bossy running around Evansville: pic.twitter.com/2n2ttGu37i — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) August 21, 2021

The horse went straight to the Water Department.

Fellow Humans, let’s be kind to animals under our care. — Basil Odira (@Basilodira) August 21, 2021

At least it’s travelling in the same direction as the traffic. 🐎 — Three Women (@ThreeWomen_) August 21, 2021