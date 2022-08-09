Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Texas. Netizens applaud their effort

For the fire department personnel in Texas’s Denton County, Sunday morning started with a call about rescuing a horse that was stuck in the mud.

While sharing pictures of the animal rescue on their Facebook page, the Denton County Emergency Services wrote that on early Sunday morning they got a call from Copper Canyon about a horse that was stuck in the mud.

When the services arrived at the site, they “found a large Belgian draft horse in thick mud up to its belly next to a stock pond”.

The horse, a mare named Bella, was laying on its side and was unable to get up. To aid the mare, the firefighters dug around Bella so that they can bypass a rope around her and pull her out.

However, this strategy was not successful. What made matters worse was that Bella was stuck near a stock pond that made the mud slicker.

Eventually, a winch was used to pull the horse out successfully. As per the Facebook post of the Denton County Emergency Services, the horse is now recovering from the exertion with the help of IV fluids and medication. During the rescue operation, a firefighter who was submerged in mud all the way to his waist was also injured.

The Denton County Emergency Services’ Facebook post has over 600 likes. Commenting on it, a Facebook user appreciated the fire department and wrote, “Thank you for taking time to help that poor thing I know you have other things to do but she REALLY NEEDED you so thank you”.

“Thank all of you wonderful men and women for saving this beauty,” commented another. “Thank you all for saving this beautiful horse,” posted a third.