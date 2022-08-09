scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Texas. Netizens applaud their effort

The dramatic animal rescue took place in Denton County in US’s Texas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:06:08 pm
Horse rescue USA, horse rescued from mud, Horse in Texas rescued from mud, dramatic animal horse rescue, Indian ExpressThe horse is now recovering with the help of IV fluids and medication.

For the fire department personnel in Texas’s Denton County, Sunday morning started with a call about rescuing a horse that was stuck in the mud.

While sharing pictures of the animal rescue on their Facebook page, the Denton County Emergency Services wrote that on early Sunday morning they got a call from Copper Canyon about a horse that was stuck in the mud.

ALSO READ |NGO names rescued horses Alia, Ranbir to raise awareness

When the services arrived at the site, they “found a large Belgian draft horse in thick mud up to its belly next to a stock pond”.

The horse, a mare named Bella, was laying on its side and was unable to get up. To aid the mare, the firefighters dug around Bella so that they can bypass a rope around her and pull her out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

However, this strategy was not successful. What made matters worse was that Bella was stuck near a stock pond that made the mud slicker.

Eventually, a winch was used to pull the horse out successfully. As per the Facebook post of the Denton County Emergency Services, the horse is now recovering from the exertion with the help of IV fluids and medication. During the rescue operation, a firefighter who was submerged in mud all the way to his waist was also injured.

The Denton County Emergency Services’ Facebook post has over 600 likes. Commenting on it, a Facebook user appreciated the fire department and wrote, “Thank you for taking time to help that poor thing I know you have other things to do but she REALLY NEEDED you so thank you”.

Advertisement

“Thank all of you wonderful men and women for saving this beauty,” commented another. “Thank you all for saving this beautiful horse,” posted a third.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:06:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement