Horse photobombs maternity shoot with hilarious smile, pictures leaves netizens in splits

The photographer said she didn't expect that when she asked the couple to smile for the camera, the animal would too.

For a US couple, the random expression of ‘horsing around’ came to life quite literally, when a horse stole the show during the family’s maternity photoshoot. Now, the epic photos of the unexpected moment have people delighted around the globe.

Indiana couple Amanda Eckstein and Philip Werner wanted to capture some beautiful shots for the next phase of their lives and wanted to include their horses too in the photoshoot. But little did they know, their 12-year-old Tennessee Walker horse called Buckshot would steal their thunder.

Their photographer Kristen Zaffiro of Photography by Kristen too was caught off guard and was left in hysterics like the would-be-parents. “Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever” she wrote on Facebook sharing the images, which have taken social media by storm.

Eckstein told Fox News that Buckshot is a family horse, who has proven to be a “jokester in the last nine years he’s been with them.”

“He’s usually the class clown of the group,” the woman said, adding, “He’s always into mischief.”

“This photoshoot was so funny! I don’t usually take pictures with horses, so I didn’t even realize they could smile! The photo brought a lot of joy to people, I love it!” the photographer told Bored Panda.

However, the photographer later assured all that she got shots where the animal didn’t outshine the mother. She later also shared images from thematernity shoot where the horse didn’t steal the show in their farm.

As the couple’s maternity got everyone hooked to the couple’s story, the photographer earlier this week, also shared images of their newborn son, named Werner. “Stay tuned for the day HE meets our friend, Buckshot!!!!” the photographer added.

People on social media loved the sweet moment shared by the horse and the family calling it “priceless”. Many claimed these will make for great memories and probably will be a start to a friendship between the child and the horse.