Monday, May 24, 2021
Watch: Hundreds attend ‘divine’ horse’s funeral, flout lockdown rules in Karnataka

Authorities have said that action will be taken against people as they flouted Covid-19 protocol to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a local religious organisation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2021 7:27:52 pm
Horse funeral, Karnataka, Karnataka lockdown updates, Hundreds flout lockdown rules to attend horse funeral, Divine horse funeral, viral video, bizarre news, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany took to Twitter expressed their anger and frustration over the incident.

Hundreds of people flouted lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a religious organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, prompting anger among netizens.

Pictures and videos of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, showed people walking on the road, ignoring social distancing norms. Many were also spotted without face masks.

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the district administration will look into the matter and action will be taken.

Many took to Twitter expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The incident took places as Karnataka on Sunday as it reported 626 more Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day toll recorded in the state since the pandemic began.

While 362 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, the fatalities in other districts were Bengaluru Rural (30), Mysuru (22), Ballari (18), and Uttara Kannada (17). With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 25,282 since March 10 last year.

