Watch: Hundreds attend ‘divine’ horse’s funeral, flout lockdown rules in Karnataka

Hundreds of people flouted lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a religious organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, prompting anger among netizens.

Pictures and videos of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, showed people walking on the road, ignoring social distancing norms. Many were also spotted without face masks.

#WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the district administration will look into the matter and action will be taken.

The district administration will look into this incident, and action will be taken: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on hundreds gathered for the funeral of a horse in Belagavi yesterday pic.twitter.com/6aZPXVrs3K — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Many took to Twitter expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

How many of those hundreds are attending their own and family members’ funerals in the next weeks?

Why don’t @ANI track that too? pic.twitter.com/Sr8YDUwWTV — ░M░i░t░h░u░n░ ░K░u░m░a░r░ (@picsnapr) May 24, 2021

Ghode ke chakkar mein Indian Gadhe wali harkate Kar Raha hai… 😱😱😱 — Panky… (@Pankit9769) May 24, 2021

Seriously, we don’t deserve democracy — Deepak (@deepakmrd27) May 24, 2021

Crazy peoples 😂 — Mayank Shrivastava (@MayankS40746347) May 24, 2021

135 crore me se 50-60 crore to brain dead hai(highest in the world) — Torreto (@NRJC17) May 24, 2021

This is insane! — oshin verma (@OshinVerma8) May 24, 2021

This crowd has just made arrangements of their funeral on this horse’s funeral 🙂🙂… — leatherback_liger (@retartedsmarty) May 24, 2021

Great..! Congratulations..! Let’s blame Govt — Jay (@Junkie4News_) May 24, 2021

Reaction of corona virus pic.twitter.com/9LVozfNiQY — jyothish bharathan (@Iamjyothish) May 24, 2021

The incident took places as Karnataka on Sunday as it reported 626 more Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day toll recorded in the state since the pandemic began.

While 362 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, the fatalities in other districts were Bengaluru Rural (30), Mysuru (22), Ballari (18), and Uttara Kannada (17). With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 25,282 since March 10 last year.