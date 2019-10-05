Toggle Menu
Video of Malaysian soldier tackling king cobra with his bare hands goes viral

Though the reptile coiled wildly and tried to wriggle out the soldier's hand, it was pinned down by the soldier, who put his entire weight on it.

Though the reptile coiled wildly and tried to wriggle out the soldier’s hand, it was pinned down by the soldier, who put his entire weight on it.

The Internet never ceases to amaze people with its content. And just like that, another video has surfaced which showed a Malaysian soldier tackling a king cobra with his bare hands. And of course, it did not take much time for the video to go viral.

Watch the video here:

The video started with the soldier, who was in his uniform, steadily approaching the snake with his hands up in the air. The soldier then slowly brought his hands above the snake’s head to pin it down to the ground before it could react.

Though the exact location of the incident is not known, many reacted to the video and lauded the soldier for his rather comfortable approach to the situation. According to Daily Mail, the video was captured by an onlooker.

