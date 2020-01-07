Follow Us:
Watch: Horrifying moment when aircraft wheel falls off during takeoff in Canada

One of the passenger shared the video with a sarcastic caption, "I'm currently on a plane that just lost a wheel. 2020 starting off well."

Luckily, the plane managed to land safely and no one was hurt.

In a scary incident, a wheel of an Air Canada Express flight fell off from the aircraft while takeoff. The terrifying moment was caught on camera by passenger from the plane inside, and now it’s going viral.

The wheel near the wings of the airplane, which was flying from Montreal-Trudeau airport to Saguenay-Bagotville airport, lost one of its side-wheels. As the flight started to leave the runway, the wheel separated and fell off. The airline operated by Jazz Aviation, was however, forced to return to Montreal and landed back safely.

In another extended video, the aircraft is seen landing safely while returning to Montreal, balancing with one wheel less.

“Our experienced pilots kept complete control of the aircraft. Our pilots are trained to react to such situations and reacted conforming to proper procedure,” Jazz Aviation spokesperson Manon Stuart said in a statement to CBC News, Canada. Another airplane was dispatched to Montreal to get the passengers to their destination.

The airplane, a Dash 8-300 model, normally has six wheels: two on each of the three landing gears, located on the left, right, and front of the plane and the company said it will conduct an inspection and carry out the necessary repairs.

