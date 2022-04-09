Horrifying footage shows couple outrunning tornado in South Carolina

A couple found themselves caught in the middle of a tornado in South Carolina earlier this week. Their experience was documented in a shocking video shot from the pickup truck they were driving.

Stephanie Cochran and her husband Marc were heading home in Allendale County when they found themselves driving through stormy weather. Their video shows high winds battering their vehicle as they try to outrun the storm, and the formation of a tornado in front of them.

Stephanie is heard at one point alerting her husband to be careful as a huge tin film flies towards them.

The couple is soon seen emerging from the chaos and laughing in confusion about what just happened.

Watch the intense moments here:

The viral video triggered mixed reactions online. While many were scared watching the footage, others slammed the couple for heading out in a storm.

However, the couple’s son explained how they had landed in the situation.

“This is my parents that got caught in this. There is no shelter or protection on this road. It’s in the middle of nowhere,” a Twitter user named Tucker clarified. “They were trying to get home from work. They were not looking for tornadoes. No cell phone service and they could not hear the radio. They never got a warning,” their son commenting, replying to Chief Meteorologist of WJCL News.

Talking to WLTX later, the couple said the incident happened as they were driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms. Stephanie clarified that they heard about possible tornadoes in the Allendale and Martin areas, but had lost cellphone service before her sister could warn them about the one in their town Ulmer.

“We just know that with God’s guidance he kept us focused and kept us safe,” Stephanie said. “We are blessed that only the back glass is shattered.”

“This will be a story for us to tell our future grandchildren,” she said.