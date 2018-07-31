Horn shark stolen from San Antonio Aquarium in baby pram returned

A security video released by the aquarium’s Facebook page shows the alleged kidnappers –two men and a woman with a baby– strolling around the shark tank with a pram. (Source: Facebook) A security video released by the aquarium’s Facebook page shows the alleged kidnappers –two men and a woman with a baby– strolling around the shark tank with a pram. (Source: Facebook)

A horn shark, which was stolen and smuggled out from the San Antonio Aquarium in a baby pram has been returned. The 16-inch female horn shark, that goes by the name ‘Miss Helen’, was picked up by three people after being wrapped in a towel. Aquarium’s general manager Jenny Spellman told CNBC that the shark was ‘alive and well’ and on its way back to the aquarium and a suspect is in custody.

ALSO READ | Woman dragged inside water by sharks as she tried to feed them

A security video released by the aquarium’s Facebook page shows the alleged kidnappers –two men and a woman with a baby– strolling around the shark tank with a pram. A few moments later, one of the three picks out the shark, wraps it in a towel and puts it in the strollers before taking it away. According to a CNBC report, the thieves drove off with the shark in a red pickup truck.

Watch the video here:

According to a CNN report, the aquarium officials state that the robbery was ‘no spur-of-the-moment’ decision but a planned one. The search for the young shark led the police to the house of a man who according to the same report ‘maintains an extensive collection of marine life’.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd