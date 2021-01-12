scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A picture of an unusually sliced loaf of bread prompts many reactions online

The tweet with the image has over 5 million likes with more than 6 lakh retweets. It also prompted plenty of reactions from across the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 6:47:15 pm
Horizontally sliced bread, Twitter reaction, bread sliced horizontally, sliced bread, sliced bread reaction, how to slice bread, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many were left confused whether they love or hate the horizontally sliced bread, other shared memes and jokes about it.

An image of an unusually sliced loaf of bread that was tweeted has prompted a number of reactions from people online.

“Can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread,” the tweet said.

While many were left confused about how they felt about the horizontally sliced loaf, other shared memes and jokes.

One person also pointed out that horizontally sliced loaves of bread are available in Sweden. Here are some of the other reactions to the image:

Many others shared images of delicacies from around the world that are made from horizontally sliced bread.

