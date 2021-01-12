A picture of an unusually sliced loaf of bread prompts many reactions online

While many were left confused whether they love or hate the horizontally sliced bread, other shared memes and jokes about it.

An image of an unusually sliced loaf of bread that was tweeted has prompted a number of reactions from people online.

“Can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread,” the tweet said.

can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread pic.twitter.com/uvaXJ0vJcP — Josh (@FLITTER) January 10, 2021

While many were left confused about how they felt about the horizontally sliced loaf, other shared memes and jokes.

One person also pointed out that horizontally sliced loaves of bread are available in Sweden. Here are some of the other reactions to the image:

they actually sell these here in sweden… pic.twitter.com/cVa9ikvT7i — Tobias Lind (@lindtobias) January 11, 2021

This is actually awesome as hell! I’d make one hell of a PB&J out of this bad boy.. — Austin Westmoore ➐ (@Mr_Westmoore) January 11, 2021

This makes me really uncomfortable and I don’t know why — Grace (@12ftskelton) January 10, 2021

Why make a panini when you can make a panono — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (yah-El) (@elle91) January 10, 2021

This seems like a genius idea if you can find a toaster or toaster oven large enough. Folded sandwich… — Andrew Mariano (@drewnonymous) January 11, 2021

It’s cat bread :) pic.twitter.com/ByarhKiAnb — 𝕊 𝕡 𝕒 𝕔 𝕖 👾 (@SPACEofk) January 11, 2021

Looks like one of those tictoc long face things — Belgian Bun⏮ ⏸ (@thebelgianbun) January 11, 2021

someone should invent a toaster for it — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) January 10, 2021

For some reason it reminds me of this cursed image pic.twitter.com/UBZbNylQyt — Dr Angela May O’Connor (@amayoco) January 11, 2021

Goes perfectly with long egg. pic.twitter.com/SNcV24zOya — Hemant ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@hmnt) January 10, 2021

Pairs well with a long tea. pic.twitter.com/PSOhPvEAnO — SMPritchard ✊BLM✊ (@AstroBioGeek) January 10, 2021

Is it for something in particular or do people just really like long bread? Genuine question 😂 — Ashley Sowers (@MsPunkOpera) January 11, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many others shared images of delicacies from around the world that are made from horizontally sliced bread.

in brazil, is used to make a type of pie where you use mayo, vegetables and chicken pic.twitter.com/1OGjP5hHoB — Luiz Pedro Marin (@luizmarin) January 11, 2021

This the kind of bread slices you use for smörgåstårta. Put three of them side by side, layer filling and more bread on top a few times & finally decorate the outside. pic.twitter.com/OtJOZkTB44 — Emmy K 💙 (@TheEllaDarling) January 11, 2021

you know not of the strange xmas tradition from québec known as the “pain sandwich” (“sandwich bread”. idk how we just know what we’re talking about) with layers of savory fillings (ham, egg, cheese) and overcoated with cream cheese, cheez whiz, or nothing as my grandma makes it pic.twitter.com/jeagvCy0BB — essaim🏂 (@essaimart) January 11, 2021

It was a Venezuelan classic especially for children’s parties, with various spreads (several recipes). It was decorated! The name: Sanduchón ☺️. pic.twitter.com/WhZMIGtjG2 — María Soledad Tapia (@tapiamariasol) January 11, 2021

Made for “pain sandwich” (“sandwich loaf”), a Québec delicacy 👌🇲🇶 pic.twitter.com/B2xZVu5xzo — Simon Ledsham (@twigsontwigs) January 11, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the tweet has garnered over 5 million likes with more than 6 lakh retweeting it.