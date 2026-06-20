Man beat girlfriend to death ‘by mistake’ while helping her lose weight

A man in Hong Kong facing a trial for allegedly murdering his girlfriend claimed that he killed his partner by mistake while trying to help her lose weight. According to reports, the 29-year-old unemployed man is accused of killing his 30-year-old partner and then trying to dispose of the body.

During his trial before the high court, prosecutors alleged that Ng Ka-sing killed his partner at their 700 sq ft flat in 2022, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The accused offered that he would plead guilty, but to the lesser offence of manslaughter. However, the prosecutors rejected the proposal.

According to SCMP, Yip had extensive corrosive burns covering 55 per cent of her body. During the trial, Ng gave various reasons for the wounds. However, the prosecutors accused him of hiding the truth.