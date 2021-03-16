scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

Expert removes massive beehive without protective gear, video impresses netizens

The now-viral video features Erika Thompson of TexasBeeWorks as she removes a massive beehive without hurting them or getting stung herself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 12:25:55 pm
Honey bee relocation, Honey bee removal, Erika Thompson, Erika Thompson bee relocation video, Erika Thompson Instagram, Honey bee videos, Trending news, bee relocation viral video, viral videos, Indian Express news.In the video, Thompson, who is also a master beekeeper, approaches the beehive without any protective gear on.

A video of an expert efficiently relocating a massive beehive without any protective gear is making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens impressed.

The now-viral video features Erika Thompson of TexasBeeWorks as she removes a massive beehive without hurting them or getting stung herself.

In the video, Thompson, who is a master beekeeper, approaches the beehive without any protective gear on.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Thompson’s post, the bees have been living in the backyard for almost 2 years. Thompson’s also said that the family initially wanted to call an exterminator but decided to save the bees by contacting her instead.

Take a look at the video here:

Many who came across the video were impressed with her skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X