Expert removes massive beehive without protective gear, video impresses netizens

The now-viral video features Erika Thompson of TexasBeeWorks as she removes a massive beehive without hurting them or getting stung herself.

In the video, Thompson, who is a master beekeeper, approaches the beehive without any protective gear on.

According to Thompson’s post, the bees have been living in the backyard for almost 2 years. Thompson’s also said that the family initially wanted to call an exterminator but decided to save the bees by contacting her instead.

Bees had been living in this backyard shed for over two years. The landlord wanted to call an exterminator, but the family who lived here wanted to save the bees so they called me! #savethebees pic.twitter.com/Mj5fe8IHJD — Erika Thompson (@texasbeeworks) March 12, 2021

OMG this is so AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/kCJYn2CWBP — Riri (@dontatmebrosuf) March 12, 2021

I have a lot of respect and admiration for people who know what they’re doing, whether it’s beekeeping, plumbing, or nuclear physics. — Sapient Hominid (@wedietz) March 13, 2021

How exactly do you become you? Where is the peace found in this moment. How are you making this look very normal and easy? Lots of respect. I’m in awe.❤️ — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) March 13, 2021

This is completely amazing.

A typical response would be buy nine cans of raid and hose them.

Then call an exterminator.

But in reality bees are a bit like livestock.

They can be managed.

That’s a valuable find for her, and it will help pollinate thousands of plants.

Easy does it. — Into the Wind. (@AnUnevenKeel) March 13, 2021

That is just unbelievable and you won’t even covered up or anything I wish I had real workers like that when I was a manager LOL — Liberty Monroe (@monroe_liberty) March 12, 2021

I feel like she has superpowers. The immediate horror I felt at even seeing the video of her lifting up the boards is so deep in my psyche that I simply can’t imagine having any other response, let alone one of apparent happiness that she seems to have?! — Rabbi Andrue Kahn (@rabbiandruekahn) March 13, 2021

I’m sorry, but I think this woman is a literal saint. God bless her for doing this work. I know its importance, but I still could never. 😭 — coffeespoonie (@coffeespoonie) March 13, 2021

I just don’t understand. I’ve encountered three hives in the wild and every time I was stung and had to flee. Yet she opens up the roof of their home and grabs handfuls and nothing. Maybe magic is real. — CarlP (@cgp42) March 13, 2021

No bee-suit?!? — David Banks (@DBanksy) March 13, 2021

They’re honey bees, the most chill friendly sort. She used a smoker at the beginning of the video, which makes em even more chill. She’s a professional beekeeper and as such, in this field, Knows Better Than You Or Me. — Pikacha Twentyfive (@Pikacha25) March 13, 2021