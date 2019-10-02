Toggle Menu
Homeless woman sings opera in metro, viral video leaves netizens surprised

The 52-year-old told the newspaper that she learned to sing by imitating opera performers on TV as a child. However, due to financial difficulties and a serious health problem, she is currently homeless and living on a $400 a month in government aid.

Viewed over 9 lakh times on Twitter, the woman in the clip was later identified as Emily Zamourka, who grew up in Russia before moving to the US.

A video of a woman singing opera composer Giacomo Puccini’s composition at a metro station in Los Angeles, USA has amazed many on social media.

The video was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department along with a caption that read, “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.” The one-minute clip features a woman singing Puccini aria — a long song accompanying a solo voice — as she holds several small bags and a shopping cart.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral on social media. Viewed over 9 lakh times on Twitter, the woman in the clip was later identified as Emily Zamourka, who grew up in Russia before moving to the US, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 52-year-old told the newspaper that she learned to sing by imitating opera performers on TV as a child. However, due to financial difficulties and a serious health problem, she is currently homeless and living on a $400 a month government aid.

The viral clip generated several reactions on social media, with some calling the clip “fake” stating that it was impossible for a homeless person to sing so well.

