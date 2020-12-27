Homeless man rescues animals trapped in burning shelter, wins praise online

The post also shared pictures of the unnamed homeless man with one of the rescued dogs. (Source: W-Underdogs/Facebook)

A homeless man in the US is being lauded for his selfless act and bravery after he rushed inside a building on fire to rescue animals.

In a Facebook post, W-Underdogs — a non-profit organisation that empowers youth in the underprivileged community and teaches them values towards animals and people — thanked the “guardian angels” who arrived right on time to save the animals stuck in the burning house.

The incident happened when the rescue workers had gone out to get supply donations, WSB TV reported. In a gratitude post, W-Underdogs founder Gracie Hamlin thanked the homeless man as well as the firefighters who helped douse the fire and rescue the animals.

“Tonight we thank our guardian angels. The homeless man that ran into our burning house and rescued our animals. The fire department and @fultonanimalservices officers MJ and Joan for quick action,” read the post that has now gone viral on social media. “Our animals are safe and thanks to the incredible response from the community, everyone is settled and safe warm and secure❤️🙏,” Hamlin added.

The post also had pictures of the unnamed homeless man with one of the rescued dogs.

Hamlin also said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault. While the building was completely burnt, the volunteers were able to safely transfer the animals to the new headquarters.

“While the new facility is not exactly ‘move-in ready’, we were able to move the animals safely into the new facility for the night,” Hamlin told the news website. “They are all happy, warm, safe, and comfortable in their new temporary home,” he added.