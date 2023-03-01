scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘Gotta help this brother out’: Homeless man develops bond with cop who rescued him

The cop helped the destitute man restore his stolen documents and set up accommodation for him.

Police officer and homeless man develops bondThe duo stays connected to each other and maintains the friendship.
‘Gotta help this brother out’: Homeless man develops bond with cop who rescued him
In a heart-warming tale, a formerly homeless man has developed a special bond with a police officer who came to his rescue in Detroit, US. Following the Detroit Deputy Mayor’s order, cop Marcus Harris II approached Adrian Hugh who was sleeping at a closed gas station in Detroit. The man, whose social security card, birth certificate, and many other documents were stolen, was grappling to survive.

He told the CNN, “I was at my lowest point and ready to give up, didn’t wanna live anymore.” The police officer asked him if he wanted to return to California and he declined. The cop helped the destitute man restore his stolen documents and set up accommodation for him. He got on his feet back and now works as a ramp agent at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the CNN reported.

ALSO READ |Stranger gives $500 to homeless man so that he can buy a pair of glasses

 

“It’s something about his spirit that grabbed onto me. I was like, I gotta help this brother out. He’s one of our own. He’s sleeping outside in the city of Detroit. We gotta help him out,” Officer Harris was quoted as saying by Click On Detroit.

The duo stays connected to each other and maintains the friendship. “Talk every day pretty much. He’ll call me and say ‘hey Officer Harris how you doing? Just calling on you to say how you doin’ and I’ll call him to say what’s going on. How’s your mental over there? You’re doing good? Stay positive,” the cop told Local 4.

“I’m not the crying type. But when he offered to help me, I literally had to turn around and wipe the tears out my eyes,” said Hugh.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 16:08 IST
