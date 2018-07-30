Homeless man in Silicon Valley hands out resumes at traffic signal; viral post gets him 200 job offers!

Many shared his CV and approached him with job offer after the tweet went viral. (Source: @jaysc0/ Twitter) Many shared his CV and approached him with job offer after the tweet went viral. (Source: @jaysc0/ Twitter)

A homeless man in Silicon Valley found a unique way to hunt for a job. He handed out resumes at a traffic signal instead of begging money in the Bay Area. He has now been flooded with job offers, thanks to a Twitter user who posted his picture on the micro-blogging site.

Twenty-six-year-old David Casarez, who is a Texas A&M University graduate and a web developer, was spotted by Jasmine Scofield (@jaysc0) carrying a placard, “Homeless, hungry 4 success, take a resume.” Scofield posted his photo online asking Twitterati to help out. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!” she wrote.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

The grit and humility of the young man were appreciated by many. While many discussed how Silicon Valley is a double-edged sword.

Silicon Valley is a double edged sword. Where it has helped many be successful at the same time many have become homeless or are having a difficult time to survive. I feel this man’s pain. — Zubair Maqsood (@ZubairMaqsood11) July 28, 2018

With all this experience how doesn’t he have a job? https://t.co/X8AnQ64dZ9 — Cuzzo (@SimplyPut_Lex) July 28, 2018

Thank you for posting. I’ve almost been homeless a couple of times (not an exaggeration). Having no money for food and no place to rest really sucks–it’s so awful. My heart seriously goes out to this guy. — Justin Leo Kennedy (@laptop_unlearn) July 28, 2018

People generally underestimate two things 1. How hard it is to get your foot in the door as an outsider. I lived in a car for months in Palo Alto with no prospects, connections or money to break into Silicon Valley 2. How wide doors are open once you’re on the inside and hustle — Austen Allred (@AustenAllred) July 28, 2018

To graduate from Texas A&M and be homeless, slanging resumes on the corner. This country has failed him. https://t.co/Ens2iTXfHD — Sekai Farai (@SekaiFarai) July 28, 2018

My father is a regional manager for a software company in Sunnyvale. I’ll forward his information and hopefully we can work something out ☺️ — Gisel Adame (@GiselJAdame) July 28, 2018

Yay! I might have a job for him ! 😁 https://t.co/Yp5oZP9Xjg — Montana (@mota_naa) July 28, 2018

Emailed him. He’ll be taken care of one way or another, probably doesn’t even need us. Anyone else with this much gumption and hustle please send my way. https://t.co/RnAiNd3pfr — Austen Allred (@AustenAllred) July 28, 2018

As tweets spread around even big corporates like Google, Netflix approached him! “He’d been flooded with more than 200 job offers,” after the tweet went viral, he told New York Post. Many even praised the woman for helping him out.

Thank you for using your platform to help other. I KNOW you’ve changed this man’s life!!! I wanna be like you when I grow up 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/eOdpvljtOn — #BaptizeMeAlbum 🌊 (@CarringtonKelso) July 28, 2018

Thank you for taking the time to speak with him and post his story. I hope everyone follows your lead to be kind to strangers, you never know what someone else is going through💛 — Sporting Generosity (@SportGenerosity) July 28, 2018

You took some time out of your day and completely changed this mans life. I’m so glad you came across him and shared. I wish nothing but the best for you both 💜 — devils lettuce (@wtfdurko) July 28, 2018

This is awesome and a fantastic example of what @twitter can do the help the world. Best of luck with your career because you certainly seemed to help his. — Hood Will Hunting (@benmohr85) July 28, 2018

Casarez told NBC Bay Area that he had been working in Austin before moving to California to lookout for a better job opportunity. “I’m not trying to take any money, I really do just want a job opportunity. That’s all I’m asking,” he said. But after the freelance market pummeled and owing to the rise in the cost of living and looking out for a new job, he couldn’t afford home rent and was just living out of his car.

