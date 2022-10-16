Home security camera catches K-pop band Stray Kids new choreo

wo months before K-pop band Stray Kids released their new song ‘Case 143’, a glimpse of their dance choreography was caught by a home security camera in Los Angeles.

The eight-member group was shooting in an affluent neighbourhood of USA’s Log Angeles when their dance steps were recorded on a home camera. The resident of the house, soon tweeted the video and wrote, “Only in L.A. (or Seoul, maybe): Security cam catches footage of K-pop group synchronised dancing in the street in front of our house with full crew in tow.”

ALSO READ | Curious owl inspects weather monitoring camera in US. Watch video

However, the fans of the band asked the person who posted it to remove the video because it reveals Stray Kids choreography before the music video is launched. The person complied with the request.

Yesterday, Stray Kids dropped the music video for ‘Case 143’, two months after it was shot in Los Angeles. The song is the title track of their latest mini album MAXIDENT.

After the song’s official release, the home cam video of their dance was shared on Twitter by the fan account that had first spotted the tweet about their shooting. So far the home cam video of the group’s dance has gathered over 4.8 lakh views.

STRAY KIDS FILMED CASE 143’S PERFORMANCE VID OUTSIDE SOMEONE’S HOUSE AND THEIR SECURITY CAMERA CAUGHT IT ?! pic.twitter.com/MpaISxCeUn — elise (@hwangsamericano) October 14, 2022

THIS IS SO RANDOM I LOVE IT — elise (@hwangsamericano) October 14, 2022

Imagine hearing someone shooting and screaming outside and then a bunch of pink dressed guys screaming I love you at the streets…the plot for a mad dream — 𝒈𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏_𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏⁷☻ (@tsavi_97) October 14, 2022

When are they coming to my front door 🙄 — Eelieye | misses Enhypen (@eelieye) October 14, 2022

the person got a free concert right at their front door…what luck — nini ⤮ (@minolee123) October 14, 2022

IMAGINE waking up and first thing you see when you look outside are some hoodlum kids making tiktoks only to find out it was SKZ filming a MV?!?! 😭🤚🏼🫠 https://t.co/bRu6MhPEti — Destiny OXinDALLAS! 💜 (@Desbby7) October 15, 2022

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “imagine being home and you got front row seats to this performance vid from the window of your own home 🥲”.

Another person said, “Bro whhhhaatttt. I don’t even know how I would have reacted if this happened to me🤯🤯”.