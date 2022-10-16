scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Home security camera catches K-pop band Stray Kids new choreo

Two months before K-pop band Stray Kids released their new song ‘Case 143’, a glimpse of their dance choreography was caught by a home security camera in Los Angeles.

The eight-member group was shooting in an affluent neighbourhood of USA’s Log Angeles when their dance steps were recorded on a home camera. The resident of the house, soon tweeted the video and wrote, “Only in L.A. (or Seoul, maybe): Security cam catches footage of K-pop group synchronised dancing in the street in front of our house with full crew in tow.”

However, the fans of the band asked the person who posted it to remove the video because it reveals Stray Kids choreography before the music video is launched. The person complied with the request.

Yesterday, Stray Kids dropped the music video for ‘Case 143’, two months after it was shot in Los Angeles. The song is the title track of their latest mini album MAXIDENT.

After the song’s official release, the home cam video of their dance was shared on Twitter by the fan account that had first spotted the tweet about their shooting. So far the home cam video of the group’s dance has gathered over 4.8 lakh views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “imagine being home and you got front row seats to this performance vid from the window of your own home 🥲”.

Another person said, “Bro whhhhaatttt. I don’t even know how I would have reacted if this happened to me🤯🤯”.

