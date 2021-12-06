‘Home Alone’ house is now open for overnight stay on Airbnb

Home Alone fans can finally fulfill their dream of staying at the iconic McCallisters’ house this Christmas. The house that served as the home of Kevin and his large family is now available on Airbnb for one night.

On December 12, four guests will be permitted to relive their favorite scenes of the 1990s movie. The house, located in the US’ Chicago area can be booked from 7 December for $25.

Actor Macaulay Culkin had donned the role of Kevin McCallister in the movie. As his family leaves him behind during Christmas holidays as they travel, it is upto the 8-year-old to take on a couple of burglars with traps and pranks in the house.

Big brother Buzz McCallister, actor Devin Ratray, will be awaiting guests at the Chicago home. Buzz has mellowed down and Airbnb quoted him as saying that he has grown up.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Buzz, “but I have grown up, and I would be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.” Other perks include a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula, watching Home Sweet Home Alone.

In Airbnb’s Instagram post, the house looks similar to that seen in the movie. Set up with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree set, it is set perfectly for the holiday season.

Booby traps, splashes of aftershave and chance of screaming into the mirror are also in store. The 1990s Chicago’s favourite pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft macaroni and cheese will also be there.

It is not for the first time that Airbnb gave rental options inspired from pop culture. Earlier in November this year, Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in “Sex and the City” was open for overnight stay. In 2019, Airbnb colluded with Mattel to create a Barbie “dreamhouse.”