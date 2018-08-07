Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

West Hollywood City votes to remove Trump’s Walk of Fame star; Twitterati say ‘horcrux destroyed’

The decision has created quite some buzz on social media, with many welcoming the move. However, some also wondered whether this move would make any difference to Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 6:20:21 pm
Donald Trump, Trump star, Trump Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, walk of fame star, Trump sexual abuse, Russia probe, us elections, trump star to be removed Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed twice. (Source: Glenn Zucman/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted to remove the US President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The move comes after West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath urged the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the city of Los Angeles to remove the ‘marker’ due to Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that did not meet the shared values of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

ALSO READ | Videos of man who vandalised Donald Trump’s Hollywood star go viral

According to a Washington Times report, the West Hollywood Mayor stated that the resolution “is not because of his conservative politics or his conservative policies. It is for the abuse of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled … you’ve crossed a line of decency.” Mayor of West Hollywood, California John Duran tweeted about the decision.

The decision has created quite some buzz on social media, with many welcoming the move. However, some also wondered whether this move would make any difference to Trump. Here are some of the reaction the announcement garnered:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement