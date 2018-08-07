West Hollywood City votes to remove Trump’s Walk of Fame star; Twitterati say ‘horcrux destroyed’

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed twice. (Source: Glenn Zucman/Wikimedia Commons) Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed twice. (Source: Glenn Zucman/Wikimedia Commons)

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted to remove the US President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The move comes after West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath urged the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the city of Los Angeles to remove the ‘marker’ due to Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that did not meet the shared values of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

ALSO READ | Videos of man who vandalised Donald Trump’s Hollywood star go viral

According to a Washington Times report, the West Hollywood Mayor stated that the resolution “is not because of his conservative politics or his conservative policies. It is for the abuse of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled … you’ve crossed a line of decency.” Mayor of West Hollywood, California John Duran tweeted about the decision.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

The decision has created quite some buzz on social media, with many welcoming the move. However, some also wondered whether this move would make any difference to Trump. Here are some of the reaction the announcement garnered:

Do you really think Trump actually cares if he has a star in Hollywood? Uhhh…no — relayweather (@relayweather) August 7, 2018

Take care, the fragment of soul trapped in a horcrux tends to fight back. — Essential(ly Illegal) Consulting, LLC (@PrincessSoupCan) August 7, 2018

Trump is far from being a star or anything special. Should have not been there in the first place so GOOD 😁👍 — tryfd22vba (@LduRomme) August 7, 2018

Omg @ your hashtag #horcruxdestroyed

Just perfect!! 😍 — PoliticsRoxs (@PoliticsRoxs) August 7, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd