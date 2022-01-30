‘That’s strange’: Holidaying couple finds monitor lizard inside toilet

Spotting exotic animals during your vacation to a foreign country might be all fun, it’s certainly not enjoyable when one suddenly pops out of the toilet.

A British tourist and his girlfriend holidaying in Thailand experienced just that when a monitor lizard lodged itself inside the toilet. CGTN reported the man, on a holiday in Pathum Thani, said he was shocked to see the reptile staring back at him out of his toilet. He added that since it disappeared on its own, it was okay.

In a TikTok video going viral across social media, at first, only the slithering tongue of the reptile can be seen from inside the pot. Soon, the animal native to south-east Asia peeks out of it as if to take a good look at the people outside.



The man, later identified by British newspaper Metro as Jason Kingman from Kent, said it was his girlfriend Chantima Chairisuk, who first noticed something inside the pot. “My girlfriend called me and said there was something dirty moving in the toilet. I thought ‘that’s strange’ and I never thought it would be a lizard,” Kingman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Chairisuk told Daily Mail she was about to use the toilet when she “spotted a dark figure moving inside the bowl.” She then left her phone on record as she went to call her partner to check on the “figure”, which turned out to be a monitor lizard.

She said she has seen Asian water monitor lizards, which have a mildly venomous bite, living in their garden but it was the first time she encountered one in her toilet. “There were people outdoors spraying insecticide. I think the monitor lizard was trying to escape, so it hid inside our toilet,” Chairisuk added.