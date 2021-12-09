Video of Hogwarts Express visualised by 3D artist goes viral

Travelling on Hogwarts Express is one of the cherished dreams of Potterheads. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, Iskander Utebayev, a 3D artist from Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, has come up with his version of Hogwarts Express. His visual creation looks like an upgraded Hogwarts Express.

The interior of the train has been changed drastically. Instead of compartments and a corridor, there is an open carriage with large windows. It appears to be a luxurious ride with comfy sofas and chairs.

Alluring scenes seen through the windows is a visual treat. The most remarkable part is the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry appearing in the background.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iskander Utebayev (@bat.not.bad)

“Two decades of Magic. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary. My special design of The Hogwarts Express interior / electric locomotive with panoramic view. Magicverse,” read the caption of the video.

The video, posted on December 6, has garnered a whopping 2 lakh likes. British singer Craig David also commented, “You are beyond talented bro.” Actor Tommie Lee commented, “Is this real I wanna ride.”

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will be released on HBO Max on January 1. The cast of the Harry Potter films are set to reunite in the episode. A teaser video of the same, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson was released on December 6.