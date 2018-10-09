Adolf Hitler’s great-nephew wanted to marry his Jewish girlfriend; here is why it did not happen

The last surviving relatives of Hitler, his great-nephews –Alexander, Brian and Louis Stuart-Houston — have lived their life hiding their relationship with the Nazi dictator. (Source: File Picture)

Seldom people remember Adolf Hitler for his good deeds. And it is because of this, life for the relatives of the late German politician is not easy. According to a Daily Mail report, one of the last relatives of Hitler, who wanted to marry his Jewish girlfriend, was left heartbroken after the woman learnt about his family history.

ALSO READ | Deleted scenes show Deadpool going back in time to kill baby Hitler; Twitterati amused

The last surviving relatives of Hitler, his great-nephews –Alexander, Brian and Louis Stuart-Houston — have lived their life hiding their relationship with the Nazi dictator. The oldest of the brother Alexander, according to the news website, gave his first newspaper interview in 10 years recently.

Elaborating on the rumours that the three decided to remain ‘unmarried and childless’ to end Hitler’s lineage were ‘b******t’. Without giving out the name, he said that one of his brothers had even planned to marry his Jewish girlfriend but the relationship broke after she found out about his family’s history.

Moreover, he denied that any pact between the brothers, which is contrary to the comments he made to the ‘British journalist David Gardner in 2002’ where he said that his brother ‘may have made an agreement’ but he is not aware of the same as stated by the news website. According to the same report, the brother’s father William Hitler was Hitler’s nephew. Their grandfather Alois Hitler was the half-brother of Hitler. He married an Irishwoman, who he met in Dublin while working as a waiter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd