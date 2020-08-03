Have you seen this Paris-based duo’s fusion of hip-hop and Bharatanatyam

In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip and Bharatanatyam. (Picture credit: Instagram/Usha Jey) In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip and Bharatanatyam. (Picture credit: Instagram/Usha Jey)

A Paris-based dancing duo is winning hearts online for their Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam mash-up performance. In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam.

Naming it ‘Hybrid Bharatam’, the duo can be seen blending classical Bharatanatyam moves while dancing to ‘What’s Poppin’ by Jack Harlow in Hip-hop style.

Take a look here:

“I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatanatyam. I’m not an expert of Bharatanatyam yet, but I will be,” choreographer Usha Jey wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

