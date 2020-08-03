Have you seen this Paris-based duo’s fusion of hip-hop and Bharatanatyam

A Paris-based dancing duo is winning hearts online for their Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam mash-up performance. In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam.
Naming it ‘Hybrid Bharatam’, the duo can be seen blending classical Bharatanatyam moves while dancing to ‘What’s Poppin’ by Jack Harlow in Hip-hop style.
#HybridBharatham I EPISODE 3. Hey @jackharlow, whats poppin ? 🍯 ➖ I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham. I’m not an expert of Bharatham yet, but I will be. 🤟🏾 ➖ 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 : @orlane_dede 𝐱 @usha_jey 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 : @usha_jey 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐮𝐭 : @kidathegreat 𝐱 @baileysok 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 : @saja.sathiya 𝐱 @ithaj_muah ➖ #whatspoppin #jackharlow #hiphop #dance #ilovethisdance #baratham #bharatham #bharathanatyam #barathanatyam #tamil #tamildance #ghettostyle
“I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatanatyam. I’m not an expert of Bharatanatyam yet, but I will be,” choreographer Usha Jey wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.
