Monday, August 03, 2020
Have you seen this Paris-based duo’s fusion of hip-hop and Bharatanatyam

In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2020 9:00:56 pm
Paris, Hip-Hop Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop Bharatnatyam fusion, Hip-Hop Bharatnatyam dance, Hybrid Bharatam, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip and Bharatanatyam. (Picture credit: Instagram/Usha Jey)

A Paris-based dancing duo is winning hearts online for their Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam mash-up performance. In the video that is now making rounds on the internet, Orlane Dede and Usha Jey can be seen performing a fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatanatyam.

Naming it ‘Hybrid Bharatam’, the duo can be seen blending classical Bharatanatyam moves while dancing to ‘What’s Poppin’ by Jack Harlow in Hip-hop style.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram

#HybridBharatham I EPISODE 3. Hey @jackharlow, whats poppin ? 🍯 ➖⁣⁣⁣⁣ I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham. I’m not an expert of Bharatham yet, but I will be. 🤟🏾⁣⁣⁣ ➖⁣⁣⁣⁣ 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 : @orlane_dede 𝐱 @usha_jey⁣⁣ 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 : @usha_jey ⁣⁣⁣⁣ 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐮𝐭 : @kidathegreat 𝐱 @baileysok 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 : @saja.sathiya 𝐱 @ithaj_muah ➖⁣⁣⁣⁣ #whatspoppin #jackharlow #hiphop #dance #ilovethisdance #baratham #bharatham #bharathanatyam #barathanatyam #tamil #tamildance #ghettostyle

A post shared by Usha Jey (@usha_jey) on

“I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatanatyam. I’m not an expert of Bharatanatyam yet, but I will be,” choreographer Usha Jey wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

