Athletics Federation’s comment on Golden Girl Hima Das’ English draws flak on Internet

Hima Das became the first Indian to win gold in an international track event by winning the 400 metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. And like everyone else closer home who has been proud of her victory, the Twitter handle of Athletic Federation of India (AFI) lauded her performance. But while at it, the AFI made a remark on her “not so fluent English” which has landed them at the receiving end of flak on the Internet. “#HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!” read the post which lead several Twitter users to ask the question: “How does her fluency (or lack of) in English matter at all?”

This is AFI’s tweet.

Here are the comments’ Athletic Federation of India’s remark on Das’ spoken English garnered.

She has landed in Tampere for displaying her talent in track and not in English😐 Its shame on you @afiindia for what you said🤥 — Rohith Ram (@Rohithp6) July 12, 2018

Why do you even need to mention not so fluent in English but, why does an athlete even need to know English. — Manuarora6699 (@Manuarora66991) July 12, 2018

Who cares about her English?!!! Its just a language meant for easing communication. She speaks with with her strides. And her speech is pure poetry. Period. — Monalisa Goswami (@monalisagoswami) July 12, 2018

She has not been featured by @iaaforg for her English speaking skills,we have lot of good English speakers in India but very few who can run like her #LegendintheMaking — J D’Souza (@johnd290) July 12, 2018

Morons. Check out the French soccer stars. Do they care to speak English? Your moronic English slavery keeps Indian athletics behind. The stars come from non-English backgrounds, perhaps that’s why they excel.https://t.co/kQW3YnTLFX — Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) July 13, 2018

Don’t speak of her fluency in English, who cares. Speak of her fluency and eloquence on track! When will we shed this colonial thinking? — Arunram (@arunram) July 13, 2018

Why should we even talk abt her English at all — Anil Sehrawat (@anilksehrawat) July 12, 2018

no need for English as long as she can communicate in any language, she excels in sport – big applause for her 😍😍😍 — Jaini (@IchbinUjjaini) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, responding to Rohith Ram, who goes by the Twitter handle @Rohithp6, AFI attempted to clarify why they wrote that they did about the 18-year-old ‘Golden Girl’ from Assam.

Also she comes from a very humble background & can not even speak Hindi fluently, we are applauding her effort to face journalists & trying her best to speak in English. Hope now you understand that tweet. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 12, 2018

I understood. I well know her background and whereabouts. The point I raised was you not need to mention her proficiency in English when there are hundreds of other things to praise her ,That’s all. Rethink that when so many are trolling you, you could have avoid that statement🙂 — Rohith Ram (@Rohithp6) July 12, 2018

And the point from our end is this that we made that statement to highlight her confidence & her positive attitude. To tell those who do not know her well that even though she is not fluent, she is not shy to express her, & that is the reason in the first place to put this video. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 12, 2018

Lets stop the Topic and Let us together wish her All the best for the finals…Waiting for nothing less than a Gold Medal🥇😍 — Rohith Ram (@Rohithp6) July 12, 2018

👍sure, she is almost there, fingers crossed! — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 12, 2018

Do you think AFI’s explanation is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

